VIDEO: BTS Unveils the #MyBTStory ARMY Tribute Video

This tribute video is a testament to the one-of-a-kind connection they’ve built with ARMY and music fans around the world.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Since the #MyBTStory challenge launched in June, thousands of videos have been uploaded on YouTube Shorts that showcase fans' unforgettable memories of the supergroup.

From sharing BTS discovery stories and epic concert experiences to showing off choreographed dances and merch collections, the ARMY has shown how their heartfelt support for BTS continues as the band enters their 10th year together.

The month-long #MyBTStory Shorts challenge arrived just in time for some of the stars' biggest moments of the year. Starting with the hot anthology album drop for Proof, the band released a music video Premiere for their lead single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" and followed with 'Proof' Live, both of which are now available to stream exclusively on BTS' Official YouTube Channel.

Each BTS member has also unveiled their own #MyBTStory Shorts throughout the month, where you can hear from RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Timed to ARMY's birthday on July 9th, this weekend Google Arts & Culture launched a unique collaboration with BTS: BTS x Street Galleries. Bridging art and pop culture, the joint experience takes fans on a Street View tour of the cities and buildings that hold special memories for BTS -from the United Nations in New York City to the Chunggu Building in Seoul, where BTS' stories began.

In each of these locations, fans can create their own Street Gallery with art curated by the band, alongside exclusive photographs and creations by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. To explore BTS x Street Galleries and learn about the band's favorite artworks, head over to here.

Finally, to add to the 21st century pop icons festivities, Google surprised ARMY with BTS Easter eggs when searching for the band's name. Fans could discover a purple balloon to click on and hear a few special messages from the global icons.

Watch the full BTS group tribute video here:

MacGyver Contest

