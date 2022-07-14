VIDEO: Aitch & Bakar Release Video for 'in Disguise' Single

Platinum-selling, Mancunian Rapper Aitch and London singer/songwriter Bakar front their very own indie rock band in brand new visuals for their latest single, "In Disguise." Watch it below via Capitol Records/10K Projects.

Reuniting with multi-award-winning director KC Locke ("Learning Curve", "Bad", "UFO"), Aitch co-directs the slick music video intertwined with humorous skits, a rapper obsessed superfan and a comedic teddy bear. Performing in a three-piece band, Aitch and Bakar bring playful energy throughout.

"In Disguise" arrives in the run up to Aitch's hotly-anticipated debut album release, Close To Home, dropping August 19th. With Aitch on the verge of superstardom we can expect that the album will demonstrate the Brit Award nominated rappers musical development and elevation whilst maintaining his cheeky humor and wit that he is well known and loved for.

Aitch recently performed "Baby" alongside R&B star Ashanti at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 and fellow rap star Jack Harlow brought Aitch on stage as a special guest during the Wireless Festival.

Recently named as a Forbes Magazine '30 Under 30' one to watch, Aitch will be celebrating his upcoming debut album, by taking over Ibiza Rocks for his Aitch20 pool party in August. Shortly after, the 22-year-old will be embarking on a 16-date sold-out Close To Home headline UK & Ireland tour this October, and continuing the celebration in January 2023 when he takes Close To Home across Europe.

Watch the new music video here: