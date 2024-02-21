VICTORIA BIGELOW Announces Luck Reunion Performance

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, written with no one else around, in hopes that we can all feel a little less alone.

Southwest Airlines in conjunction with Luck Reunion recently announced the Arizona-based artist as a finalist in their fifth installment of the signature Southwest: On The Rise to Luck program, dedicated to supporting up-and-coming artists. Taking place on Willie Nelson's “Luck, TX,” ranch outside Austin, Texas on March 14, Bigelow will perform at the one-day Luck Reunion music festival. Visit Southwest.fm/luckreunion for additional information.

Victoria Bigelow's moody yet hopeful music has drawn comparisons with Weyes Blood, Angel Olsen and, of course, Mazzy Star – all of whom the musician has found inspiration from. But her first inspiration to create music came when Marietta, GA-raised Bigelow's mother bought her a $10 guitar to celebrate her turning twelve. The next day she wrote her first song and, ten years later as a young new mother cradling her newborn son in her arms, Bigelow wrote her breakthrough single “Low.”

Bigelow released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records in the summer of 2023 – LISTEN HERE. The EP features her single “Panic Room,” which she notes is “a song about my struggle with anxiety, and the moments when you have someone who loves you there to help talk you through it.” Watch the Gone Girl inspired video for “Panic Room” here. She also recently shared a stunning cover of one of her all time favorite tracks, Mazzy Star's classic “Fade Into You.” Watch the gorgeous, desert-filmed video for the track here: https://youtu.be/gG3Wwl9Sg0c.

Look for much more from Victoria Bigelow in the coming weeks including a new single and Songs For No One Vol. 2 EP details.

Photo by Devan Skaggs