Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK's Post-Punk Trio Drahla Release Track 'Lip Sync'

UK's Post-Punk Trio Drahla Release Track 'Lip Sync'

The band will begin their EU dates on the 14th February in Rotterdam.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Leeds-formed art-rock outfit Drahla returned last year with the contorted thrill of "Under The Glass", their surprise first new material since an acclaimed debut LP "Useless Coordinates" and a cover of Psychic TV's "Godstar" landed in 2019.

Today, ahead of a series of long awaited set EU dates, the band share a further new track with the alluring skronk and post-punk elasticity of "Lip Sync". Paired to a video filmed, edited and directed by the band's own Luciel Brown and Rob Riggs and inspired by the American mixed-media artist Bruce Nauman's 1969 visual piece of the same name, the band had the following to say about their new single:

"Lip Sync is an autobiographical account of self deflection. It explores the idea of syncing to social norms, conversation and expressions to converse without being fully present - taking on a converged guise to fit different interactions."

The band will begin their EU dates on the 14th February in Rotterdam. Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Feb 14 - Rotown - Rotterdam, NL (w. Crows)
Feb 15 - Vera - Groningen, NL (w. Crows)
Feb 16 - EKKO - Utrecht, NL (w. Crows)
Feb 17 - Makroscope - Mulheim, DE
Feb 18 - Molotov Skybar - Hamburg, DE
Feb 20 - Entrepôt - Arlon, BE (w. Preoccupations)
Feb 21 - La Boule Noire - Paris, FR
Feb 22 - L'aéronef - Lille, FR (w. Preoccupations)
Feb 23 - Mc Daids - Le Havre, FR

Photo Credit: Drahla




Todd Greene Releases New Single Get Up Photo
Todd Greene Releases New Single 'Get Up'
Soulful, alternative country singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his new single 'Get Up.'
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release RWA (The Essence) Photo
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
Snarky Puppy’s Empire Central Wins at 65th Annual Grammy Awards Photo
Snarky Puppy’s Empire Central Wins at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.

From This Author - Michael Major


The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in HistoryThe GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History
February 6, 2023

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for the GRAMMYs since 202. The program remains Music’s Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
February 6, 2023

Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY AwardsMolly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
February 6, 2023

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey ActorsMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
February 6, 2023

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy AwardsSnarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 6, 2023

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.
share