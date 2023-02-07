UK's Post-Punk Trio Drahla Release Track 'Lip Sync'

Leeds-formed art-rock outfit Drahla returned last year with the contorted thrill of "Under The Glass", their surprise first new material since an acclaimed debut LP "Useless Coordinates" and a cover of Psychic TV's "Godstar" landed in 2019.

Today, ahead of a series of long awaited set EU dates, the band share a further new track with the alluring skronk and post-punk elasticity of "Lip Sync". Paired to a video filmed, edited and directed by the band's own Luciel Brown and Rob Riggs and inspired by the American mixed-media artist Bruce Nauman's 1969 visual piece of the same name, the band had the following to say about their new single:

"Lip Sync is an autobiographical account of self deflection. It explores the idea of syncing to social norms, conversation and expressions to converse without being fully present - taking on a converged guise to fit different interactions."

The band will begin their EU dates on the 14th February in Rotterdam. Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Feb 14 - Rotown - Rotterdam, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 15 - Vera - Groningen, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 16 - EKKO - Utrecht, NL (w. Crows)

Feb 17 - Makroscope - Mulheim, DE

Feb 18 - Molotov Skybar - Hamburg, DE

Feb 20 - Entrepôt - Arlon, BE (w. Preoccupations)

Feb 21 - La Boule Noire - Paris, FR

Feb 22 - L'aéronef - Lille, FR (w. Preoccupations)

Feb 23 - Mc Daids - Le Havre, FR

Photo Credit: Drahla