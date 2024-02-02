UK EDM Artist Bru-C Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

The new single is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

UK EDM Artist Bru-C Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

UK recording artist, Bru-C releases his brand new single, “Let It Go” today via Astralwerks. 

“Let It Go” is a story that follows an incredibly raw, open, and honest video message, shared by Bru-C on his social channels, detailing his struggles with trauma and mental health, revealing that he has used ‘Bru-C' as a mask to cover the reality of his inner turmoil. The video concludes with the powerful statement, "I'll see you on the road." 

In 2022, Bru-C made waves with the Top 20 smash hit "No Excuses" and the hard-hitting "Say No More," marking the beginning of a 2.0 Era for this influential Drum and Bass artist. Open about his struggles with mental health and burnout, Bru-C's latest chapter reflects a commitment to taking charge of his well-being.

With an undeniable presence, Bru-C boasts an impressive list of accolades, including 700 million collective audio streams, a takeover of the Reading & Leeds main stage, a GRM Rated Award nomination, and a MOBO award for Best Newcomer. As "Let It Go" makes its mark, Bru-C is poised to continue his ascent, captivating audiences with his unique sound and authentic storytelling.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Laci Kaye Booth Releases New Song True Love Photo
Laci Kaye Booth Releases New Song 'True Love'

Emerging artist Laci Kaye Booth's new song, “True Love,” is out now. Accompanying the release, the song's official music video, which features Booth alongside actor Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing, Sharp Objects), is also out now. Plus, tour dates!

2
ZZZ. Drops Two-Pack U Girl/When U Wrong Photo
ZZZ. Drops Two-Pack 'U Girl/When U Wrong'

These tracks arrive on the heels of “Fly.” This followed closely behind the release of Zzz.'s addictive single “X's & O's,” which was preceded by “Running Away,” “Losing Everything” and “Sad and Alone” with Trippie Redd. All of these anthems arrive after the release of  “How Does It Feel” and “Mile High” late last year.

3
Bendigo Fletcher to Release Sophomore Album Two Things at Once in March Photo
Bendigo Fletcher to Release Sophomore Album 'Two Things at Once' in March

For the album, they notably reteamed with producer Ken Coomer [a founding member of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo], recording at Cartoon Moon Recording in Nashville and at Southern Grooves in Memphis joined by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang [Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price]. Plus, check out tour dates!

4
Keith Urban Releases New Song Straight Line Photo
Keith Urban Releases New Song 'Straight Line'

Keith Urban released a new song, “Straight Line.”  The song, written by Urban, Chase McGill, Jerry Flowers and Greg Wells, was co-produced by Urban and Wells. It is the first track in a year that will see Urban not only releasing his next radio single in March, but also a brand-new album.

More Hot Stories For You

Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night OnlyIconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED