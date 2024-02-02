UK EDM Artist Bru-C Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

UK recording artist, Bru-C releases his brand new single, “Let It Go” today via Astralwerks.

“Let It Go” is a story that follows an incredibly raw, open, and honest video message, shared by Bru-C on his social channels, detailing his struggles with trauma and mental health, revealing that he has used ‘Bru-C' as a mask to cover the reality of his inner turmoil. The video concludes with the powerful statement, "I'll see you on the road."

In 2022, Bru-C made waves with the Top 20 smash hit "No Excuses" and the hard-hitting "Say No More," marking the beginning of a 2.0 Era for this influential Drum and Bass artist. Open about his struggles with mental health and burnout, Bru-C's latest chapter reflects a commitment to taking charge of his well-being.

With an undeniable presence, Bru-C boasts an impressive list of accolades, including 700 million collective audio streams, a takeover of the Reading & Leeds main stage, a GRM Rated Award nomination, and a MOBO award for Best Newcomer. As "Let It Go" makes its mark, Bru-C is poised to continue his ascent, captivating audiences with his unique sound and authentic storytelling.