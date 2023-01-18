Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tyler Posey Announces New Single 'Lemon'

The track is set to be released on January 27.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Tyler Posey has announced his highly-anticipated new single "Lemon", set to be released on January 27. The fast-paced track will be premiering in Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ on January 26 and is the first release from Tyler since his debut solo EP Drugs. "Lemon" is available to pre-save now here.

On the new track, Tyler shares, "'Lemon' was a fun and unique song to write for a few reasons. First, it's the ending credits song to my new movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, so it's the first song on mine I'll get to hear on the big screen. How sick is that? I've never written a song knowing it was going to be in a film. I really tried to capture the energy it would take to leave an audience feeling epic at the end of a movie. I think we accomplished that, with the help of Phem, of course, who helped me write it. She came up with the coolest line "sucking on a lemon", which the title came from."

He continues, "I got to record it with one of my best friends, Matt Malpass. Additionally, I got it mixed by another great friend and music industry vet, Mike Miller. I'm super proud of this song. It's just a fun fing song. Bump it."

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to his courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey's home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication.

This new chapter of Posey's career sets off a powder keg of personal reflection and growth, grounded by his elastic voice, juxtaposing a devil-may-care growl and smooth-throated pop-punk sheen.



