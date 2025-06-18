Twin Sibling Duo Softcult Unveil New U.S. Headlining Shows

All tickets go on sale this Friday June 20 at 10AM local time.
The buzzy, twin-sibling duo known as Softcult have just announced an additional leg of their 2025 North American headlining tour, including a return visit to the West Coast this October. The shows feature Australian grunge duo Wayside as support. All tickets go on sale this Friday June 20 at 10AM local time.
This week, Softcult rounds out the first leg of their headliner with shows coming up in DC, NYC, Philly, and Boston. Next month, they'll join Whirr and Nothing for a show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. All tickets available at softcult.band.
Fri Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY / USA – Buffalo Iron Works
Sat Sept 20 – Lakewood, OH / USA – Mahall's
Sun Sept 21 – Indianapolis, IN / USA – Turntable
Tues Sept 23 – St. Louis, MO / USA – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Weds Sept 24 – Oklahoma City, OK / USA – Resonant Head
Fri Sept 26 – Dallas, TX / USA – Club Dada
Sat Sept 27 – Houston, TX / USA – The Secret Group
Sun Sept 28 – Austin, TX / USA – Empire Control Room
Tues Sept 30 – Santa Fe, NM / USA – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
Thurs Oct 2 – Denver, CO / USA – Marquis
Fri Oct 3 – Salt Lake City, UT / USA – Kilby Court
Sun Oct 5 – Phoenix, AZ / USA – The Rebel Lounge
Mon Oct 6 – San Diego, CA / USA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues
Weds Oct 8 – Santa Ana, CA / USA – Constellation Room
Fri nOct 10 – Los Angeles, CA / USA – Echoplex
Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA / USA – Bottom of the Hill
Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA / USA – Harlow's (The Starlet Room)
Thurs Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC / Canada – The Pearl
Wednesday, June 18 – Washington, DC / USA – Black Cat
Thursday, June 19 – New York, NY / USA – Bowery Ballroom
Saturday, June 21 – Philadelphia, PA / USA – The Foundry
Sunday, June 22 – Boston, MA / USA – The Middle East
Monday, November 17 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus
Tuesday, November 18 – Cologne, Germany – Helios37
Wednesday, November 19 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
Thursday, November 20 – Paris, France – Supersonic Records
Saturday, November 22 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – King Tut's
Sunday, November 23 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – The Grove
Monday, November 24 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy 3
Tuesday, November 25 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – The Bodega
Thursday, November 27 – Leeds, United Kingdom – The Key Club
Friday, November 28 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Clwb Ifor Bach
Sunday, November 30 – Southampton, United Kingdom – The Joiners
Monday, December 1 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Exchange
Tuesday, December 2 – London, United Kingdom – The Dome
Earlier this spring, Softcult dropped a new song called "Pill To Swallow" ––a searing, shoegaze anthem that confronts our world's most uncomfortable truths with an almost-eerie clarity. At their core, this is a band with something to say and every intention of it saying it loud.
While details on the forthcoming album remain under wraps, Mercedes (she/her) and Phoenix (they/them) Arn-Horn describe it as a journey towards self-empowerment –– a means of tracing the path from trauma to personal rebirth. It's the culmination of six months of intense, independent work in their home studio; an entirely self-produced project that showcases both their artistry and multi-dimensional talent.
Softcult's music is a consistent reminder that the revolution is very much alive. Last year's Heaven EP flipped the concept of an afterlife on its head, calling out contradictions of a world fixated on the future while ignoring the very real need for change in the present. It landed them on the cover of Spotify's MARROW playlist (over 4.7 million followers), and brought them on tour across North America, UK, Europe, Australia & Southeast Asia.
Born in the studio and free from the industry's constraints, Softcult has been busy carving out their own universe. They've been championed by artists like Hayley Williams and Oli Sykes, opened for massive bands like Incubus and MUSE, and highlighted as a band to watch by Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Paste, Consequence, Alternative Press, Kerrang!, CBC, The Gay Times, and more.
Photo credit: Kaylene Widdoes
