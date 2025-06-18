Twin Sibling Duo Softcult Unveil New U.S. Headlining Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The buzzy, twin-sibling duo known as Softcult have just announced an additional leg of their 2025 North American headlining tour, including a return visit to the West Coast this October. The shows feature Australian grunge duo Wayside as support. All tickets go on sale this Friday June 20 at 10AM local time.

This week, Softcult rounds out the first leg of their headliner with shows coming up in DC, NYC, Philly, and Boston. Next month, they'll join Whirr and Nothing for a show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. All tickets available at softcult.band.

Tour Dates

Fri Sept 19 – Buffalo, NY / USA – Buffalo Iron Works

Sat Sept 20 – Lakewood, OH / USA – Mahall's

Sun Sept 21 – Indianapolis, IN / USA – Turntable

Tues Sept 23 – St. Louis, MO / USA – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Weds Sept 24 – Oklahoma City, OK / USA – Resonant Head

Fri Sept 26 – Dallas, TX / USA – Club Dada

Sat Sept 27 – Houston, TX / USA – The Secret Group

Sun Sept 28 – Austin, TX / USA – Empire Control Room

Tues Sept 30 – Santa Fe, NM / USA – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Thurs Oct 2 – Denver, CO / USA – Marquis

Fri Oct 3 – Salt Lake City, UT / USA – Kilby Court

Sun Oct 5 – Phoenix, AZ / USA – The Rebel Lounge

Mon Oct 6 – San Diego, CA / USA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

Weds Oct 8 – Santa Ana, CA / USA – Constellation Room

Fri nOct 10 – Los Angeles, CA / USA – Echoplex

Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA / USA – Bottom of the Hill

Sun Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA / USA – Harlow's (The Starlet Room)

Thurs Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC / Canada – The Pearl

North America

Wednesday, June 18 – Washington, DC / USA – Black Cat

Thursday, June 19 – New York, NY / USA – Bowery Ballroom

Saturday, June 21 – Philadelphia, PA / USA – The Foundry

Sunday, June 22 – Boston, MA / USA – The Middle East

Europe, with support from Glazyhaze:

Monday, November 17 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus

Tuesday, November 18 – Cologne, Germany – Helios37

Wednesday, November 19 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

Thursday, November 20 – Paris, France – Supersonic Records

UK with support from She's Green:

Saturday, November 22 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – King Tut's

Sunday, November 23 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – The Grove

Monday, November 24 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy 3

Tuesday, November 25 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – The Bodega

Thursday, November 27 – Leeds, United Kingdom – The Key Club

Friday, November 28 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Clwb Ifor Bach

Sunday, November 30 – Southampton, United Kingdom – The Joiners

Monday, December 1 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Exchange

Tuesday, December 2 – London, United Kingdom – The Dome

Earlier this spring, Softcult dropped a new song called "Pill To Swallow" ––a searing, shoegaze anthem that confronts our world's most uncomfortable truths with an almost-eerie clarity. At their core, this is a band with something to say and every intention of it saying it loud.

While details on the forthcoming album remain under wraps, Mercedes (she/her) and Phoenix (they/them) Arn-Horn describe it as a journey towards self-empowerment –– a means of tracing the path from trauma to personal rebirth. It's the culmination of six months of intense, independent work in their home studio; an entirely self-produced project that showcases both their artistry and multi-dimensional talent.

Softcult's music is a consistent reminder that the revolution is very much alive. Last year's Heaven EP flipped the concept of an afterlife on its head, calling out contradictions of a world fixated on the future while ignoring the very real need for change in the present. It landed them on the cover of Spotify's MARROW playlist (over 4.7 million followers), and brought them on tour across North America, UK, Europe, Australia & Southeast Asia.

Born in the studio and free from the industry's constraints, Softcult has been busy carving out their own universe. They've been championed by artists like Hayley Williams and Oli Sykes, opened for massive bands like Incubus and MUSE, and highlighted as a band to watch by Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Paste, Consequence, Alternative Press, Kerrang!, CBC, The Gay Times, and more.

Photo credit: Kaylene Widdoes

