Trisha Yearwood Announces Special Guests for EVERY GIRL ON TOUR

Launching her first major North American solo run in five years, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood invites an all-star female supporting cast to join her for the two-month Every Girl On Tour.



On select dates, the bill features special guests Caylee Hammack, Caroline Jones, Kim Richey, and Rachel Wammack as direct support. The lineup spans longstanding icons such as Richey and the best, boldest, and brightest of tomorrow's country vanguard a la Hammack, Jones, and Wammack. Check out the full itinerary below.



About the lineup, Trisha commented, "This tour is a very special one, because I haven't done a proper U.S. run in five years. I know, I know, it was long overdue! Because it's such an important moment for me, I wanted to showcase and support a really diverse and dynamic group of girls on the bill. These are strong and confident women who have their own voices, styles, and attitudes. I love that. They're going to make every night stand out and be unforgettable. I had the support of some really great mentors and artists I admired over the years. There's nothing better than being able to shine a spotlight on someone else now. Make sure you get to Every Girl On Tour early to watch these ladies bring down the house."



Trisha just hit the road in support of her acclaimed first full-length country record in twelve years, Every Girl, which bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. Get it HERE.



Every Girl On Tour kicked off with a bang during a special three-night stand in Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Center last week. The GRAMMY® Award-winning 70-piece Nashville Symphony conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yanez accompanied Trisha as she delivered a two-hour set of classics, standards, and new staples from Every Girl.



Following this special trio of symphony shows, she returns with her band for the duration of the tour, resuming October 13 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA (her home state). Fans should expect the unexpected as the set list evolves every night with selections from her storied discography and, of course, Every Girl. The 20-city trek continues throughout the United States with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Minneapolis, and Jacksonville.



Tickets are on sale now at www.trishayearwood.com/tour.

Trisha Yearwood Every Girl On Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

10/13/19 Atlanta, GA° Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/19 Carmel, IN° The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

10/25/19 St. Louis, MO° Stifel Treheatre

10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH° Taft Theatre

10/27/19 Cleveland, OH° Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

11/02/19 Tulsa, OK* Brady Theater

11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX* Smart Financial Centre

11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

11/07/19 Chicago, IL* The Chicago Theatre

11/08/19 Milwaukee, WIˆ Riverside Theater

11/09/19 Minneapolis, MNˆ Orpheum Theatre

11/21/19 New York, NY+ Town Hall Theatre

11/22/19 Boston, MA+ Wilbur Theatre

11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA+ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/19 Glenside, PA+ Keswick Theatre

12/04/19 Melbourne, FL° Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL° Parker Playhouse

12/06/19 Clearwater, FL° Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL° Florida Theatre



*Special Guest Caylee Hammack

ˆSpecial Guest Caroline Jones

°Special Guest Kim Richey

+Special Guest Rachel Wammack





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You