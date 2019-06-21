Trisha Yearwood Announces 'Every Girl On Tour' Tickets On Sale

Fresh off releasing her new single "Every Girl In This Town," three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood will set out on her highly anticipated solo tour "Every Girl On Tour." Tickets are on sale now at www.trishayearwood.com/tour.The tour kicks off October 3rd with a special three night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The 22 city trek continues throughout the United States with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Minneapolis and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale



Trisha also revealed the album art and release date for her upcoming album Every Girl, available everywhere August 30th. The tour sets the stage for the artist's first full-length country record since 2007's critically acclaimed Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love and follows on the heels of the 2019 Frank Sinatra homage, Let's Be Frank. Trisha previously joined forces with husband Garth Brooks on his 2014 - 2017 sold out world tour.



Earlier this month, Trisha had a history-making return to country radio with "Every Girl In This Town." With 84 total adds, it marks Trisha's highest debut and biggest add day of her career. The hit song is Billboard's Highest Female Debut of 2019 on the Country Airplay Chart, coming in at #21, and the #4 Highest Billboard Country Radio Debut in 2019. It was also Billboard's #1 Greatest Gainer on the Country Airplay Chart for the week. Additionally, Mediabase reports the 2nd Highest Female Debut and 8th Highest Debut All Country of 2019.





Trisha Yearwood Every Girl On Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/04/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/05/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/13/19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/19 Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

10/25/19 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/27/19 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

11/02/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

11/07/19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

11/08/19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/09/19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

11/21/19 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

11/22/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/19 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

12/04/19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

12/06/19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

12/08/19 Naples FL, Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall





