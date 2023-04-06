Trench Remix Two Tracks From 'Encased in Chrome' EP

Calgary's hardest band TRENCH - Jay Breen (vocals/synth); Tony Chan (bass); Bryce Jassmann (guitar); Cole Young (guitar/electronics); and Tommy Chan (drums) - have dropped fresh remixes of two tracks off last year's Encased in Chrome EP.

Remixed in Chrome features reimagined and hip-hop-influenced versions of "Encased" (featuring Guilty Simpson) and "Imminent" (featuring KOTH).

"The idea to create Remixed in Chrome began with the general goal of challenging ourselves to create something truly unique," says guitarist Cole Young.

It turns out that the urban feel of these remixes isn't too far flung.

"Moonlighting as a hip-hop producer has heavily influenced the samples/production I create for Trench, so naturally it felt like a realm in which we wanted to explore," Young explains.

"With the encouragement and help of my bandmates and the good folks at New Damage Records, I set out to re-imagine some of the samples we used on the Encased in Chrome EP. What transpired is a five-minute, Trench-infused, cinematic musical journey, accompanied once again by legendary Detroit MC Guilty Simpson, as well as decorated Seattle rapper KOTH."

TRENCH ON TOUR:

WITH SATANIC TEA CO:

April 27 - Calgary, AB - Modern Love

April 28 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat

April 29 - Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham