Train Unveils 2027 'Sail Across the Sun' Cruise with Star-Studded Lineup

Rock band Train and Sixthman have announced the eagerly awaited ninth edition of Sail Across the Sun. The 4-night, family-friendly musical celebration on the high seas sails February 11-15, 2027, from Miami, FL, to Ocho Ríos, Jamaica aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

First Round Presale Signups are available now through February 26 at 11:59 pm (ET). Presales for Sail Across the Sun Alumni will be available February 25-27; First Round Presales are available March 2-4. Final Round Presale Signups conclude March 8 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin March 10 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively here.

Savings of $100 per cabin are available during the presale; prices will increase March 10 at 2:00 pm (ET). All presale bookings will receive an exclusive cabin photo with Train.

Sail Across The Sun: 9th Edition will feature three unique live performances from Train (including a very special fan-selected request set) alongside a lineup featuring Jet, Yacht Rock Revue, KT Tunstall, Lisa Loeb, The Original Wailers, Emerson Hart, The Dan Band, Pat McGee Band, Rock Monahan, Todd Carey, Adam Ezra Group, Sedona Rose, Raised On TV, Shut Up & Dance, plus comedy from Rory Scovel with Marcus Monroe, tattoo artist Craig Beasley, and yoga with instructor Natalie Pasquale Lobeck.

As always, Train will host and curate a schedule of immersive events and activities, including Sail Across the Sun Feud, the Shut Up & Dance nightly headphone disco party, wine tastings, and more.

Norwegian Jewel features several amenities spanning fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Cruisers will also have the chance to enjoy shore excursions in Ocho Ríos, Jamaica along with nearby jungle-covered mountains, the Dunn’s River Falls, the foliage of Fern Gully, and so much more. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

About Train:

Since their formation in 1994, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, amassing over six billion global streams.

Known for hits like RIAA diamond-certified anthems “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200, six of which reached the Top 10. Accolades include three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, multiple diamond/platinum/gold citations, and dozens of other honors.

Beyond the stage, frontman Pat Monahan is an entertainer and entrepreneur, appearing on television and in film with credits that include Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, and popular shows such as Dr. Ken, 90210, Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., The Voice, and American Idol.

Next up, Train is set to release new music in the spring, and their upcoming headline summer tour, Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere, kicks off July 8. Train is comprised of Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Butch Walker (lead guitar, vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), and Matt Musty (drums).