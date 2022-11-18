Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Toronto Rising Pop Star Victoria Alex Says 'Let's Pretend' In New Single

Toronto Rising Pop Star Victoria Alex Says 'Let's Pretend' In New Single

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Toronto pop darling Victoria Alex is back, this time asking: "Let's Pretend" - streaming now!

The Torontonian behind the smash, "Screaming", is solidifying her pop prowess on her latest single. "Let's Pretend" features a hypnotic melody, crushing beats, and slung together With Alex' signature powerhouse vocals.

"The song is about meeting someone and being infatuated by them, the moment you see them. You know you can't be with them, but you pretend that you are," Victoria says, adding: "You just start living in your own head. It's about that moment when you choose something unhealthy for yourself; you can't stop. It really comes from a place of insecurity, which we've all experienced, if not with love, then with something else in our lives. Hopefully people will connect and find comfort in knowing they aren't alone."

Victoria has transformed into a mainstay in the music industry, having kicked off her tenure as a Mini Pop Kid before going on to being mentored by Boy George on CTV's The Launch. Now the pop star is working alongside Breaking Sound - a Los Angeles-based concert company.

Alex, with a message in her heart, conveys life's highs and lows through her music and lyrics; now having teamed with Toronto-based writer and producer, angel. "I am so excited for everyone to hear my music! It reminds me of the Canadian music I grew up listening to. I hope my fans will love it too, as we have all grown and matured, since I began this journey. I hope my music will still speak to them," she says.

On the horizon is Alex's debut EP, a showcase of her fresh perspective on the modern inception of pop music. From "Screaming" to "Let's Pretend," Alex is unafraid to take chances; reconfiguring what we think we knew about the genre and creating a new subcategory she is cultivating.

The music is loud, and exciting, driven by alternative elements, intertwining Avril punk, and calling on vintage pop we recognize and love. That's Victoria Alex magic. It's a twist on what we knew and gives us something new to fall in love with on a track she calls the "personal diary of a young woman's experience in love."

There's no pretending on the excellence of Victoria's latest single. She captivates and engages with the listener through-out the track, weaving a narrative by resonating with her lyrics. There's a new pop star on the scene. And she's asking, "Let's Pretend".

Listen to the new single here:



Sebastián Yatra Scores Two Latin Grammys Photo
Sebastián Yatra Scores Two Latin Grammys
What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas! 13x Latin GRAMMY nominee Sebastián Yatra scored his first 2 for “Best Pop Song” for his smash single “Tacones Rojos” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for his multi-platinum album, “Dharma.” The multi-platinum Colombian-American artist performed the bilingual version of “Tacones Rojos” with John Legend.
Love Sick Release New Mixtape Love Photo
Love Sick Release New Mixtape 'Love'
LOVE is released alongside a visual for its new focus track “F*CK YOU I LOVE YOU”. While the real-life couple - Julie Canning and Shaun Knox - regularly use love’s tempestuous highs and lows as a creative inspiration, this new song is their most uncompromising moment to date. It’s a rush of blood to the head, a Valentine’s gift wrapped in barbed wire.
Billy Raffoul Shares Emotional New Single I Wish You Were Here Photo
Billy Raffoul Shares Emotional New Single 'I Wish You Were Here'
Nashville/Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Billy Raffoul shares his vulnerable and lush new single, “I Wish You Were Here.” Accompanied by a gorgeous live video and co-written with Raffoul’s brother, Peter, “I Wish You Were Here” hinges on cinematic piano and soft harmonies. Watch the new music video now!
Teddy Robb Releases Pretty Things Photo
Teddy Robb Releases 'Pretty Things'
With well over 100 million streams, country singer, songwriter and entertainer Teddy Robb makes his independent debut with 'Pretty Things,' available now on Bear Records through CMDSHFT. The lyric-driven song was written by Kyle Sturrock and showcases humility and gratitude for wanting to give someone something more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'