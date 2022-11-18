Toronto Rising Pop Star Victoria Alex Says 'Let's Pretend' In New Single

Toronto pop darling Victoria Alex is back, this time asking: "Let's Pretend" - streaming now!

The Torontonian behind the smash, "Screaming", is solidifying her pop prowess on her latest single. "Let's Pretend" features a hypnotic melody, crushing beats, and slung together With Alex' signature powerhouse vocals.

"The song is about meeting someone and being infatuated by them, the moment you see them. You know you can't be with them, but you pretend that you are," Victoria says, adding: "You just start living in your own head. It's about that moment when you choose something unhealthy for yourself; you can't stop. It really comes from a place of insecurity, which we've all experienced, if not with love, then with something else in our lives. Hopefully people will connect and find comfort in knowing they aren't alone."

Victoria has transformed into a mainstay in the music industry, having kicked off her tenure as a Mini Pop Kid before going on to being mentored by Boy George on CTV's The Launch. Now the pop star is working alongside Breaking Sound - a Los Angeles-based concert company.

Alex, with a message in her heart, conveys life's highs and lows through her music and lyrics; now having teamed with Toronto-based writer and producer, angel. "I am so excited for everyone to hear my music! It reminds me of the Canadian music I grew up listening to. I hope my fans will love it too, as we have all grown and matured, since I began this journey. I hope my music will still speak to them," she says.

On the horizon is Alex's debut EP, a showcase of her fresh perspective on the modern inception of pop music. From "Screaming" to "Let's Pretend," Alex is unafraid to take chances; reconfiguring what we think we knew about the genre and creating a new subcategory she is cultivating.

The music is loud, and exciting, driven by alternative elements, intertwining Avril punk, and calling on vintage pop we recognize and love. That's Victoria Alex magic. It's a twist on what we knew and gives us something new to fall in love with on a track she calls the "personal diary of a young woman's experience in love."

There's no pretending on the excellence of Victoria's latest single. She captivates and engages with the listener through-out the track, weaving a narrative by resonating with her lyrics. There's a new pop star on the scene. And she's asking, "Let's Pretend".

Listen to the new single here: