Toosii Kicks Off 2025 With New Motivational Song '168 Hours'

Quintuple platinum hitmaker Toosii makes his 2025 return with his new song "168 Hours." Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, Toosii's ferocity and hunger for more are the main ingredients in his latest release, as he pushes his fans to go beyond the 168 hours they're allocated weekly. "What's a fish to a piranha / What's a pup to a dog / What's a victim to a killer / What's a baboon to King Kong," raps Toosii over the soulful arrangement.

"168 Hours" is Toosii's first release of 2025 after a torrid run in 2024, which consisted of his project JADED and his run on Rod Wave's sold-out Last Lap Tour. The project included previously released records "Fuk U Mean" and "Champs Élysées" featuring Gunna. Though Toosii's signature honesty and piercing lyrics were key staples on JADED, his versatility elevated it. Not only did he thrive over Afrobeats on "Fire & Desire," but he also created concert-ready anthems with "Party Girl Anthems" and "Sticks and Stones." He also released a nostalgic 2000s anthem, "I Do," featuring Muni Long.

JADED was Toosii's first project since his platinum-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his Billboard Hot 100 top five hit record "Favorite Song." Toosii's sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts, and he closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S. as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Billboard said, "Toosii is coming for the crown." HipHopDX observed, "A leader in the newest generation of artists fusing Hip Hop and R&B, Toosii continues to solidify his burgeoning potential."

