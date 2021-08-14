Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Bennett Announces Retirement; Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates

Bennett will release his second duet album with Lady Gaga, Love For Sale, on October 1.

Aug. 14, 2021  
95-year-old Tony Bennett has officially announced his retirement after a 70-year career, Deadline reports.

Danny Bennett, Bennett's son and manager for more than 40 years, canceled the iconic singer's remaining tour dates, stating that Bennett's two recent dates with Lady Gaga at New York's Radio City Music Hall would be his last.

This comes after Bennett revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

Danny said that the retirement is due to doctor's orders, despite his father still being capable of performing. This is simply a precaution to ensure that Bennett does not suffer any falls or other mishaps on stage.

Read more on Deadline.


