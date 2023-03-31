Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'

Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'

“I Am Free” is joined by an official music video streaming now on Tones And I’s YouTube channel.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Global superstar and multi-award-winning songwriter Tones And I has shared a new standalone single titled "I Am Free." Available today on all streaming platforms, "I Am Free" is joined by an official music video streaming now on Tones And I's YouTube channel.

Commenting on the new song, Tones And I Shared, "'I Am Free' is a song about relationships in my life, that have ended. It's about self-reflecting on those relationships, acknowledging that I still carry parts of them with me and taking my share of responsibility for what happened. I wrote the song, composed it, co-produced it, and recorded it with my choir and an orchestra. I also wrote and co-directed the film clip and wanted it to be powerful, joyful and anthemic."

Up next, Tones And I is set for an Australian festival appearance at Day On The Lawn 2023 (4/1) and afterwards she'll head overseas to join Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour (April 3rd - May 9th). For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.

"I Am Free" follows Tones And I's recent single "I Made It" - composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single "Charlie" and her feature on Macklemore's "Chant." The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City's Central Park.

Released in 2021, Tones And I's debut album Welcome To The Madhouse landed at #1 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart continuing an incredible string of successes for Tones And I. The record details an intimately honest and vivid journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom to saying goodbye to her best friend.

Tones And I weaves it all together into a moving and magnetic 14-track collection written entirely by the Australian artist with her co-producing every song. The album is highlighted by the multi-platinum hit single "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which Tones And I delivered performances of on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Welcome To The Madhouse also features "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video, and "Cloudy Day," which which won ARIA Song of the Year in 2022. VARIETY hailed it as "the perfect pandemic anthem" with Tones And I performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY.

Watch the new music video here:

TONES AND I 2023 TOUR DATES

Apr 1 - Hobart, Australia @ Day On The Lawn 2023*

Apr 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 7 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 9 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 12 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

Apr 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Apr 17 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Apr 18 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 19 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Apr 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Apr 24 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Apr 25 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

Apr 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics Arena

Apr 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI Hall 1

Apr 30 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

May 3 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

May 9 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

May 20 - Darwin City Centre, Australia @ Bassinthegrass 2023*

May 27 - Townsville City Center, Australia @ Tropic Sounds 2023*

Jul 20 - Karlsruhe. Germany @ Das Fest 2023*

Jul 23 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand Festival 2023*

Aug 11 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Stars In Town*

4/3 - 5/9 with Macklemore

*Festival Performance



Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA Photo
Samara Joy, Take 6 And Jose James Added To CHRIS BOTTI AT SEA
Newly minted GRAMMY winner Samara Joy, gospel and jazz icons Take 6 and the exciting, genre-bending vocalist Jose James have just been added to the lineup of Chris Botti at Sea, a luxury cruise personally curated by Botti himself.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For Swimsuit Photo
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single Western Violence Photo
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexhas New Album Photo
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share