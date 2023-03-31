Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'
“I Am Free” is joined by an official music video streaming now on Tones And I’s YouTube channel.
Global superstar and multi-award-winning songwriter Tones And I has shared a new standalone single titled "I Am Free." Available today on all streaming platforms, "I Am Free" is joined by an official music video streaming now on Tones And I's YouTube channel.
Commenting on the new song, Tones And I Shared, "'I Am Free' is a song about relationships in my life, that have ended. It's about self-reflecting on those relationships, acknowledging that I still carry parts of them with me and taking my share of responsibility for what happened. I wrote the song, composed it, co-produced it, and recorded it with my choir and an orchestra. I also wrote and co-directed the film clip and wanted it to be powerful, joyful and anthemic."
Up next, Tones And I is set for an Australian festival appearance at Day On The Lawn 2023 (4/1) and afterwards she'll head overseas to join Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour (April 3rd - May 9th). For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.
"I Am Free" follows Tones And I's recent single "I Made It" - composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single "Charlie" and her feature on Macklemore's "Chant." The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City's Central Park.
Released in 2021, Tones And I's debut album Welcome To The Madhouse landed at #1 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart continuing an incredible string of successes for Tones And I. The record details an intimately honest and vivid journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom to saying goodbye to her best friend.
Tones And I weaves it all together into a moving and magnetic 14-track collection written entirely by the Australian artist with her co-producing every song. The album is highlighted by the multi-platinum hit single "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which Tones And I delivered performances of on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Welcome To The Madhouse also features "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video, and "Cloudy Day," which which won ARIA Song of the Year in 2022. VARIETY hailed it as "the perfect pandemic anthem" with Tones And I performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY.
Watch the new music video here:
TONES AND I 2023 TOUR DATES
Apr 1 - Hobart, Australia @ Day On The Lawn 2023*
Apr 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Apr 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Apr 7 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
Apr 9 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
Apr 11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Apr 12 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
Apr 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Apr 17 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Apr 18 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Apr 19 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Apr 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Apr 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Apr 24 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Apr 25 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle
Apr 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics Arena
Apr 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI Hall 1
Apr 30 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
May 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
May 3 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
May 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall
May 9 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
May 20 - Darwin City Centre, Australia @ Bassinthegrass 2023*
May 27 - Townsville City Center, Australia @ Tropic Sounds 2023*
Jul 20 - Karlsruhe. Germany @ Das Fest 2023*
Jul 23 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand Festival 2023*
Aug 11 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Stars In Town*
4/3 - 5/9 with Macklemore
*Festival Performance