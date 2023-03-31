Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'

Global superstar and multi-award-winning songwriter Tones And I has shared a new standalone single titled "I Am Free." Available today on all streaming platforms, "I Am Free" is joined by an official music video streaming now on Tones And I's YouTube channel.

Commenting on the new song, Tones And I Shared, "'I Am Free' is a song about relationships in my life, that have ended. It's about self-reflecting on those relationships, acknowledging that I still carry parts of them with me and taking my share of responsibility for what happened. I wrote the song, composed it, co-produced it, and recorded it with my choir and an orchestra. I also wrote and co-directed the film clip and wanted it to be powerful, joyful and anthemic."

Up next, Tones And I is set for an Australian festival appearance at Day On The Lawn 2023 (4/1) and afterwards she'll head overseas to join Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour (April 3rd - May 9th). For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.

"I Am Free" follows Tones And I's recent single "I Made It" - composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single "Charlie" and her feature on Macklemore's "Chant." The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City's Central Park.

Released in 2021, Tones And I's debut album Welcome To The Madhouse landed at #1 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart continuing an incredible string of successes for Tones And I. The record details an intimately honest and vivid journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom to saying goodbye to her best friend.

Tones And I weaves it all together into a moving and magnetic 14-track collection written entirely by the Australian artist with her co-producing every song. The album is highlighted by the multi-platinum hit single "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which Tones And I delivered performances of on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Welcome To The Madhouse also features "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video, and "Cloudy Day," which which won ARIA Song of the Year in 2022. VARIETY hailed it as "the perfect pandemic anthem" with Tones And I performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY.

TONES AND I 2023 TOUR DATES

Apr 1 - Hobart, Australia @ Day On The Lawn 2023*

Apr 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 7 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 9 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 12 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

Apr 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Apr 17 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Apr 18 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 19 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Apr 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Apr 24 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Apr 25 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

Apr 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics Arena

Apr 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI Hall 1

Apr 30 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

May 3 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

May 9 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

May 20 - Darwin City Centre, Australia @ Bassinthegrass 2023*

May 27 - Townsville City Center, Australia @ Tropic Sounds 2023*

Jul 20 - Karlsruhe. Germany @ Das Fest 2023*

Jul 23 - Cuxhaven, Germany @ Deichbrand Festival 2023*

Aug 11 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Stars In Town*

4/3 - 5/9 with Macklemore

*Festival Performance