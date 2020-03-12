Tones And I Unveils New Singles 'Bad Child' And 'Can't Be Happy All The Time'

Australian artist Tones And I has unveiled two brand new singles - "Bad Child" and "Can't Be Happy All The Time" - available today on all streaming platforms. The new singles notably mark the record-breaking and rising superstar's first new music since the 2019 release of her debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, which features the global smash "Dance Monkey."

Listen below!

Tones And I elaborated on the new songs explaining, "'Can't Be Happy All The Time' is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle - the good and bad the comes with it." She detailed "Bad Child" noting, "I've always wanted to write a song in someone else's shoes; writing from their perspective. 'Bad Child' was the first time I got to do that. It's seeing life growing up through someone else's eyes," adding "this is the first of a bunch of songs I'm releasing this year and I can't wait to share more."

Tones And I recently completed the first leg of her sold-out North American tour and is currently canvasing Europe. The sold-out run, which continues tonight in Berlin, will see Tones And I delivering performances in Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria and France, before returning to the US in April. The second leg of her North American tour will feature stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Toronto, along with two nights in New York City. For more information, visit www.tonesandi.com.

Just last month, Tones And I served up an alternate version of "Never Seen The Rain" - the original recording appears on The Kids Are Coming EP - which is accompanied by a live performance video. The expanded take finds Tones And I delivering a powerful and transcendent performance, joined by a choir and three-piece band. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/BxqtS-7GxFM. Tones And I also showcased her staggering voice across performances of her breakout global hit "Dance Monkey" and "Never Seen The Rain" appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Today Show.

Tones And I has already made history with the breakout success of "Dance Monkey." It not only emerged as the "most Shazam'ed single of all time" but it also eclipsed 2 billion streams and earned a platinum certification from the RIAA in the US while reaching multiplatinum or diamond certification in fifteen other countries. Plus, "Dance Monkey" hit #4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making "Dance Monkey" the first top five Hot 100 hit solely written by a woman in over eight years. In Australia, "Dance Monkey" holds the all-time record for the most weeks spent at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, while in the UK "Dance Monkey" has made Tones And I the longest running #1 of all time by a female artist on the Official Singles Chart. The New York Times recently detailed the making of "Dance Monkey" in their Diary of a Song video series, speaking with Tones And I about her journey from local busker to global star.

Originally from Australia's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I traveled to Byron Bay in early 2018 to take a chance at busking. On the first day she had crowds spilling onto the street. Tones quit her retail job and decided to make Byron her new home where she lived out of her van for a year, honing her songwriting and busking every weekend. Today, "Dance Monkey" has been certified 9x platinum by the ARIA with Tones And I taking home four major wins at this year's ARIA Awards including: "Breakthrough Artist," "Best Female Artist," "Best Pop Release," and "Best Independent Release."

TONES AND I

2020 TOUR DATES

11 MARCH - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)

12 MARCH - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany (SOLD OUT)

13 MARCH - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark (SOLD OUT)

14 MARCH - Munchenbryggeriet - Stockholm, Sweden (SELLING FAST)

16 MARCH - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway (FINAL TICKETS)

20 MARCH - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland (SELLING FAST)

21 MARCH - Backstage - Munich, Germany (SOLD OUT)

23 MARCH - Klub Studio - Krakow, Poland (SELLING FAST)

24 MARCH - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic (SOLD OUT)

26 MARCH - Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer - Vienna, Austria (FINAL TICKETS)

28 MARCH - Le Trianon - Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

11 APRIL - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (SOLD OUT)

12 APRIL - First Ave - Minneapolis, Minnesota (SOLD OUT)

14 APRIL - Bowery Ballroom - New York, New York (SOLD OUT)

15 APRIL - Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SOLD OUT)

16 APRIL - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

18 APRIL - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, Ontario (SOLD OUT)

7 MAY - The Forum - Melbourne, VIC, Australia (SELLING FAST)

8 MAY - The Forum - Melbourne, VIC, Australia (SOLD OUT)

15 MAY - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD, Australia (SOLD OUT)

17 MAY - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, QLD, Australia (SELLING FAST)

20 MAY - The Enmore - Sydney, Australia (SELLING FAST)

21 MAY - The Enmore - Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

23 MAY - Goods Shed - Hobart, TAS, Australia (SOLD OUT)

29 MAY - Metropolis Fremantle - Fremantle, WA, Australia (SOLD OUT)

30 MAY - Metropolis Fremantle - Fremantle, WA, Australia (SELLING FAST)

5 JUNE - Governors Ball - Randall's Island, New York

5-7 JUNE - Bunbury Music Festival - Cincinnati, OH

12 JUNE - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, Tennessee

20 JUNE - Hurricane Festival - Scheessel, Germany

21 JUNE - Southside Festival - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

24 JUNE - Teatro Romano - Verano, Italy

2-5 JULY - Rock Werchter - Rotselaar, Belgium

3-5 JULY - Down The Rabbit Hole 2020 - Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands

5 JULY - Main Square Festival - Arras, France

9 JULY - Les Deferlantes 2020 - Argeles-Sur-Mer, France

10 JULY - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

11 JULY - Pause Guitare festival - Albi, France

13 JULY - Musilac - Aix Lex Bains, France

15-18 JULY - Gurtenfestival - Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland

15-18 JULY - Colors of Ostrava 2020 - Ostrava, Czech Republic

17-19 JULY - Ilosaarirock - Joensuu, Finland

2 AUGUST - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, Canada





Related Articles View More Music Stories