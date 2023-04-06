Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'

Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'

The song arrives digitally tomorrow (April 7) as the second single from EMMANUEL’s collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO on April 28.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has today (April 6) released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic "Cajun Girl," featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush.

The song arrives digitally tomorrow (April 7) as the second single from EMMANUEL's much-anticipated full-length collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO (see the track listing below), due out April 28 via CGP Sounds as the follow-up to his Accomplice One album (2018).

Watch the "Cajun Girl" video, filmed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart Productions as it was being recorded at Ocean Way Studio B in Nashville, HERE. The video was premiered yesterday by Relix which called "Cajun Girl" a "joyous collaboration."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Simone Cecchett



Bloods Release BOSS Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix Photo
Bloods Release 'BOSS' Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix
The deluxe edition will feature two new remixes of tracks featured on Bloods' acclaimed album Together Baby!. Jonathan Snipes of clipping. reworked 'BOSS' and Ernesto el Defensor remixes '¡Radical!' and the track features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys.  The album also includes an acoustic version of 'Southern Light.'
Jack River Shares New Single Lie In The Sun Photo
Jack River Shares New Single 'Lie In The Sun'
As Holly stated, she co-wrote “Lie In The Sun” with John Ryan whose credits include One Direction, Maroon 5, Dave Guetta and Harry Styles. The single was produced with Josh Fountain (BENEE, Alison Wonderland, Jarryd James) and paints the picture of an apocalyptic holiday, of blissfully floating in the sea while the sky is on fire around you.
Hotel Mira Share Dancing With the Moonlight Photo
Hotel Mira Share 'Dancing With the Moonlight'
Vancouver’s Hotel Mira crafted their latest, celebratory pop anthem, out now, “Dancing with the Moonlight.”  Produced by Steve Bays (Fur Trade, Hot Hot Heat), “Dancing with the Moonlight” is available now on all music services via Light Organ Records. The band are heading off on an extensive North American tour, kicking off this weekend.
JAAW Share New Single Total Protonic Reversal Photo
JAAW Share New Single 'Total Protonic Reversal'
JAAW is a post-industrial supergroup featuring Andy Cairns (Therapy?), Jason Stoll (Mugstar, KLÄMP, Sex Swing), Wayne Adams (Death Pedals, Big Lad, Petbrick) and Adam Betts (Three Trapped Tigers, Goldie, Squarepusher). JAAW glories in big riffs and massive hooks, while also pushing the boundaries of what that even means.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share