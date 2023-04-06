Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has today (April 6) released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic "Cajun Girl," featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush.

The song arrives digitally tomorrow (April 7) as the second single from EMMANUEL's much-anticipated full-length collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO (see the track listing below), due out April 28 via CGP Sounds as the follow-up to his Accomplice One album (2018).

Watch the "Cajun Girl" video, filmed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart Productions as it was being recorded at Ocean Way Studio B in Nashville, HERE. The video was premiered yesterday by Relix which called "Cajun Girl" a "joyous collaboration."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Simone Cecchett