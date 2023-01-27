Tom Odell Releases New Single 'Butterflies' Featuring Aurora

British award-winning songwriter, Tom Odell returns today with 'Butterflies', a tender, endearing track featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA. The track is a sonic continuation of Best Day Of My Life, Tom's latest album which is out now. 'Butterflies' is a dedication to pure love and the tender lyrical declaration is complimented by the elegant blend of their voices, highlighting their natural synergy.

Speaking about the new track, Tom reveals, "I have been a fan of Aurora and her music for many years and it was a dream come true to make this song together. It's a song about spending the day with somebody you really like and at the end of the day having to say goodbye to them, not knowing if you will ever see them again, but being happy for the experience regardless."

Tom's fifth studio album, Best Day Of My Life, was praised upon its release as "a minimalist masterpiece" by CLASH, with American Songwriter calling it "concise, economical, and spare," adding that "it's melancholic but also offers a touch of levity. It's a work made by someone whose fingers have toiled over and traveled on 88 keys for a whole lifetime."

With focus taken off commercial expectation around his songwriting, Tom created an environment where listeners can sit with the music and breathe. Inspired by a Rick Rubin quote on the importance of applying rules to yourself, he put that into practice, limiting himself to creating music using just his voice and his piano.

The result is a work of minimalist beauty, comprising just Tom's voice, a piano, and the occasional creak of a stool, to form what is not just Tom's rawest and most honest album to date with its profound songwriting and masterful piano, but a body of work of which Tom is immensely proud.

Speaking about the album's creation process, Tom shares, "I've never done an album that was just on the piano, and I thought it would be quite exciting. So, the whole album, there's no other instrument on it. It is just piano and my voice. That was really incredible to work with those restrictions."

Having fulfilled his major label record deal in 2021, Tom began to look ahead to a new era, a new way of working, and embarked on an independent new chapter of his career in which he reclaims control and takes back the reins of his artistry. Now an independent artist, free from the constraints of a major label and armed with a newfound sense of freedom, Tom Odell has stripped things back.

Speaking about his newfound independence, Tom says, "I feel so free, so liberated to be an independent artist. There's a huge amount of relief in this music, of just getting to do exactly what I want to do"

Following the release of Best Day Of My Life, Tom made his way across Europe and the UK, having just concluded his Spring North American headlining tour, a performance at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City and one at Austin City Limits in Austin, TX. Next up, Tom is confirmed to play Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, CA on Friday, May 26th.

Tom's hit single 'Another Love' continues to reach stratospheric heights, being recently certified RIAA Platinum by surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams in 2022, an incredible milestone achieved by just 200 artists. The track recently entered the Top 10 in the UK Official Singles Chart after weeks of featuring in the Top 20. The single had a phenomenal resurgence this year with the sound often being used in videos covering the crisis in Ukraine.

Subsequently, Tom performed the single at ITV's Concert For Ukraine in April that raised over £13.4m (over $15 million), performing it at the train station in Bucharest to raise awareness and money for Ukrainian refugees. Tom joined forces with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Tiësto for a special remix of the track, with all proceeds going to the charity, Choose Love. Listen to the Tiësto Remix of 'Another Love' HERE.

Additionally, Tom featured in Billboard's Global 200 Artists of 2022 ahead of Rosalia, Charlie Puth and Arctic Monkeys and is one of the top 15 British artists worldwide across streaming platforms. He is also currently sitting at No. 34 in the Global Digital Artist rankings. His continued creative development and dedication to his audience is propelling him forward at an exponential rate, ensuring 2023 will be another exciting year.

Singer, songwriter and musician, Tom Odell was propelled straight to the forefront of the mainstream when his debut EP, Songs From Another Love, was released in 2012, catching mass attention and leading him to win a BRITs Critics' Choice Award in 2013 and a place in BBC's coveted Sound Of list.

Later that year, his platinum-selling debut album Long Way Down was released to critical acclaim and went straight to #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Rightfully praised for his songwriting prowess, in 2014 Tom won the prestigious title of Songwriter Of The Year at the Ivor Novello Awards before his stunning cover of The Beatles' 'Real Love' accompanied the highly anticipated and long-cherished John Lewis Christmas advert.

Tom went on to release his second studio album, Wrong Crowd, in 2016, which charted at #2 and is BPI certified Gold, and his third studio album, Jubilee Road, was released in 2018. Tom's dedicated work ethic became an obsession that culminated in crippling anxiety, leading to a dark period of mental health that Tom wrote his way through.

These broader lyrical horizons needed to be matched by a musical expansion, coming in the form of his genre-bending 2021 fourth studio album, Monsters, the final album to fulfil his major label record deal with Columbia Records.

The album's DIY and electronic sound was crafted in a threadbare way using instruments he had to hand during the height of the pandemic like Moog synths - a move underpinned by both necessity and a desire to explore. Now an independent artist, free from the constraints of a major label, Tom Odell has stripped things back.

Armed with a newfound sense of freedom and creative control, this new era of Tom's career sees him take focus off hooks and strategy and instead create an environment where his audience can sit with the music and breathe. The result is a work of minimalist beauty, comprising just Tom's voice, a piano and the occasional creak of a stool.

