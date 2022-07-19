Toledo Announce Debut LP 'How It Ends' With New Singles 'Climber' & 'Leopard Skin'

TOLEDO announced their signing to Grand Jury Music last month and shared their first single for the label with "L-Train". Today the band is back with the announcement of their debut LP, How It Ends, alongside two singles, "Climber" and "Leopard Skin".

Pulling from their childhood influences of 90s adult contemporary and Elliott Smith, Brooklyn-based Dan Álvarez de Toledo, and Jordan Dunn-Pilz' music, which is full of seamless harmonies throughout, skirts the softer edges of indie rock and the darker fringes of pop with each song imbuing a heaping dose of vulnerability and emotional openness. Head over to Consequence to read more from TOLEDO on "Leopard Skin".

The announcement of How It Ends follows a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and "Beach Coma," a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som's Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered. The music video for "Climber" and companion visualizer for "Leopard Skin" were produced by Matt Hixon, who has produced videos for their label mate Samia and Maya Hawke.

On "Climber", TOLEDO writes; "It's a love song from a place of deep insecurity. A product of viewing yourself as inherently lesser than. As kids, we look to our parents to give us an idea of what a relationship might be like, and for Daniel, he saw his dad pining after someone whose mind was elsewhere. We wanted it to sound like a "love song" a la Michelle Branch or Sixpence None The Richer."

And to "Leopard Skin" they say, simply, that it is a; "song about a hickey."

At Grand Jury Music, TOLEDO joins a roster that includes Austin indie folk duo Hovvdy, recent Nashville transplant and songwriting powerhouse Samia, NYC's genre shapeshifter Jordana, Twin City indie pop rebels Hippo Campus & more.

Listen to the new singles here:

TOLEDO Tour Dates

7/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

7/20 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

All dates with Wilderado