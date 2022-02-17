Tobias Dray Releases New Single 'Espada Primo'

Painting the scene of a seductive and sleek spy heist straight out of a blockbuster film, Tobias Dray returns with his latest single "Espada Primo."

Driven by a domineering bass line, funk guitars, and layers upon layers of vocals, Dray puts all his skills as a producer and musician on display. Heavily influenced by anime and artfully harnessing chaos, Dray is taking a big swing at the music industry.

A frequent addition and former cover star of Spotify's Fresh Finds playlist, Tobias has joined up-and-coming indie artists to showcase an unreleased track via Spotify's Fresh Finds social media campaign on TikTok.

Proving to be both musician and marketer, Dray has created an extensive online fan base. His 3.1 million TikTok followers have been straining at the leash for new music, and today they are getting exactly what they want. Connecting with fans on every platform from Omegle to Discord, Dray is a natural when it comes to showing that his music has a global reach.

On the track, Dray said, "'Espada Primo' was inspired by 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Heist' vibes. I wanted to recreate that atmosphere and emotion for me."

At only 25 years old, Tobias Dray already has a decade in the music industry under his belt. A well-polished producer turned recording artist, the French musician is an agitator of what the indie-electronic genre typically entails. Having lived in Paris, London, Toronto, and soon heading to New York, Dray's music has a depth that could only be crafted by someone prone to open-minded experimentation across the globe.

Dray recognizes the role of a musician as a savvy marketer of their own brand and has built an online army of supporters, from millions of followers on TikTok, to his Spotify listenership that is quickly closing in on 1 million people monthly. His music has received early nods from Spotify, winning him coveted positions on the covers of the Lorem and Fresh Finds playlists. His most streamed track to date "HMU" has garnered 6 million streams on Spotify alone.

Listen to the new single here: