Titus Andronicus Announce New Album 'The Will to Live'

The new album will be released on Friday, September 30.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Revered rock institution Titus Andronicus have announced the long-awaited release of their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, out via Merge Records on Friday, September 30. Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by Titus Andronicus singer-songwriter Patrick Stickles and award-winning Canadian producer Howard Bilerman (Arcade Fire, Leonard Cohen, The Whole Nine Yards) at the latter's hotel2tango recording studio in Montreal, The Will to Live is heralded by today's premiere of the stirring first single, "(I'm) Screwed," listen now at all DSPs and streaming services.

An official music video from director Ray Concepcion - which finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ - is streaming now on YouTube.

Stickles elaborates, "In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond."

Titus Andronicus will celebrate The Will to Live with the first leg of their 2022-23 world tour, beginning with The Will to Live record release show September 30th at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

TITUS ANDRONICUS TOUR DATES 2022

Sept 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Frantic City Festival

Sept 30 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 1 Columbia, SC - Jam Room Festival

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Oct 4 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

Oct 5 Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's

Oct 6 New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's

Oct 7 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Oct 8 Austin, TX - Far Out

Oct 9 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

Oct 10 Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

Oct 12 Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Oct 13 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

Oct 14 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Oct 15 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Oct 16 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Oct 17 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

Oct 18 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

Oct 21 Woodstock, NY - Colony

Oct 22 Holyoke, MA - Race Street Live

Oct 23 Pawtucket, RI - The Met

Oct 25 Portland, ME - Space

Oct 26 Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

Oct 27 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom



