TikTok Star Tayler Holder Drops Collaboration With Cory Asbury

Most Followed Country Music Artist on Tik Tok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder, comes back strong with his current single “Climb My Way to Heaven,” a duet with Christian Music juggernaut Cory Asbury.

“This song was written with Cory Asbury, Paul Maybury and Harrison Hackett (produced by Andy Sheridan and co-produced by Ben Williams) during one of my darkest hours during one of the hardest times in my life. This song is a result of a true humbling experience in my life. God taught me to stand back, and trust. I very much hope that as people listen to this song, they feel the experience I had with growing stronger with my relationship with God,” states Holder.

As this song builds up the streams, the fastest stream built in the first weekend of release for Holder to date, fans can see the heartfelt tune to be sung as Tayler hits the road. Holder's song "Someone One You Knew" has just hit 1 million views and climbing, clearly a fan favorite.

Holder is also excited to announce the first of exciting stage performances at the upcoming CMAFest 2024 at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena. “I am excited to bring a better performance and strong show this year as I know that I have gained so much more experience for being out on the road with Dylan Scott as well as my own headline shows,” says the Country Music Star.

Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all of his social media platforms, on his ride into his country music journey. Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star.

“I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.”

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on Tik Tok where he has nearly 20 million followers. Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession.

After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross.

After joining Tik Tok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for more updates on releases as well as upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

April 20th - Private Fest - - Greenville, NC

June 8th - CMAFestival - - Nashville, TN

Jue 14th - Tailgate N Tallboys - Bloomington, IL

June 16th - Country Summer Music Festival Santa Rosa, CA

June 28th - Greeley Stampede - Greeley, CO

July 3rd - Toyota Summer Concert Series Del Mar, CA

July 5th - Red River Valley Fair - West Fargo, ND

July 11th - Country Boom - West Salem, WI

August 8th - Crossroads 41 - Oshkosh, WI

August 10th - Ashley For The Arts - Arcadia, WI

August 14th - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

August 23rd - Country Summer Showdown - Moscow, ID

August 31st - Nebraska State Fair - Grand Island, NE

September 13th - Rise Up Foundation - McHenry, IL

September 21st - Coastal Country Jam - Long Beach, CA