TikTok Sensation Rocco Shares 'In The Morning'

The song is taken from his yet-to-be-announced forthcoming EP.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

20-year-old indie bedroom pop artist, Rocco, shares his charming new love song, “In The Morning,” taken from his yet-to-be-announced forthcoming EP. With a snazzy horn solo, twinkling piano keys, and plush percussion, “In The Morning” is sure to make you swoon. 

“I wrote 'In The Morning' to encapsulate the soul of an enamored heart,” shares Rocco. “I took inspiration from classic jazz standards like Chet Baker and Ella Fitzgerald. Overall, I hope the song has an analog production feel and carries an upbeat tune. I wrote it about connecting with a person and growing the sweetest obsession. It's also a bit about pining over them and hoping for reciprocity. It's a reminder that love can be found in the simplest of moments, every day."

In addition to performing a sold-out show this Friday in Los Angeles, Rocco has announced plans for a handful of headlining dates in August. For tickets and more information, visit here

ROCCO TOUR DATES

Jun 23 - Los Angeles @ The Moroccan Lounge - SOLD OUT
Aug 5 - New York @ Mercury Lounge (Early Show)
Aug 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Norde
Aug 23 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vegas Stand Up & Rock
Aug 26 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

Like many of his Gen Z peers, Rocco grew up online. Inspired by internet personalities Ryan Higa and Kevjumba, Rocco began as a content creator looking to connect to a more like-minded community outside the suburbs of Jersey which he called home. A natural entertainer, he would eventually dive into music with friends in middle school, posting tracks they made in his basement to SoundCloud. 

While in high school, Rocco found himself on an app called Musical.ly, which would later become TikTok, where he started posting short-form Asian comedy content before he began to share his music. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caught the tail end of his academic career, allowed Rocco to develop his musical identity and find a global community online. 

Based in Los Angeles, the emerging star captures the teenage adolescent experience through his melodic brand of bedroom pop. To date, Rocco has released a handful of singles, including his 2022 breakthrough hit “spin you round” which has garnered over 17M to date.

Named an artist to watch in 2023 by Ones To Watch, there is so much more to come from Rocco. Stay tuned.



