Thrice Unveils Nationwide Fall 2025 Tour Dates

The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA at the Observatory North Park and will take the band coast to coast.
Thrice, the genre-defying rock band, are hitting the road this fall for a nationwide headline tour in support of their extensive career and catalog. Known for their dynamic live performances and passionate fanbase, Thrice will be joined by special guests Modern Color and Downward for this highly anticipated run.
Having sold over 1 million records worldwide, Thrice are widely respected across the post-hardcore and alternative rock scenes. Pre-sale for the Fall headlining tour kicks off today, with the general on sale following this Thursday, June 26 at 11 AM ET.
The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA at the Observatory North Park and will take the band coast to coast, including Halloween night at Boston’s House of Blues and marquee stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 23 in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues.
Formed in 1998 by high school friends Dustin Kensrue, Teppei Teranishi, Eddie Breckenridge, and Riley Breckenridge, the band first made waves in the early 2000s with their blend of post-hardcore urgency and melodic sensibility on albums like The Illusion of Safety and The Artist in the Ambulance.
Over the years, Thrice has incorporated elements of electronic, ambient, and progressive rock into acclaimed records such as Vheissu, Beggars, and the ambitious four-part Alchemy Index series. After a brief hiatus in 2012, they returned stronger than ever, continuing to challenge expectations and explore new sonic territory. "Black Honey" (2016), a lead single from To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere, marked the band’s return to rock radio charts and reached #11 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and spent 32 weeks on that chart and reached #37 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.
w/ Modern Color and Downward
Fri Oct 17 – San Diego, CA – Observatory NP
Sat Oct 18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Mon Oct 20 – Dallas, TX – HOB Dallas
Tue Oct 21 – Austin, TX – Emo's
Thu Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven
Fri Oct 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus
Sat Oct 25 – Orlando, FL – HOB Orlando
Mon Oct 27 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Tue Oct 28 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa
Wed Oct 29 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Fri Oct 31 – Boston, MA – HOB Boston
Sat Nov 1 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Nov 2 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
Tue Nov 4 – Toronto, ON – Danforth
Wed Nov 5 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield
Fri Nov 7 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
Sat Nov 8 – Detroit, MI – Majestic
Sun Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – HOB Chicago
Tue Nov 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Nov 13 – Denver, CO – Summit
Fri Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Washington’s
Sat Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Mon Nov 17 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore
Tue Nov 18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Wed Nov 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland
Fri Nov 21 – San Francisco, CA – Regency
Sat Nov 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Sun Nov 23 – Anaheim, CA – HOB Anaheim
PHOTO CREDIT: ATIBA JEFFERSON
Videos