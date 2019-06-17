Thom Yorke Announces New Live Performance Dates

Thom Yorke has confirmed a new series of live electronic performances to take place this fall in North America with Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri, aka Tomorrow's Modern Boxes.



The new shows will feature Thom Yorke along with Godrich and visual artist Barri performing songs spanning Yorke's solo works The Eraser and Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Atoms For Peace's Amok, as well as new and unreleased material.



Following the September 2014 release of Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes album, he, Godrich and Barri embarked on their first tour, covering the UK, Europe and Japan throughout 2015. Following Tomorrow's Modern Boxes' December 2017 reissue on XL Recordings, the trio made its U.S. debut headlining theaters in Los Angeles and Oakland and appearing at the Day For Night Festival in Houston. More recently, the trio played a series of U.S. dates November 23 through December 22, 2018.



Prior to the North American tour, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes will embark on a run of dates throughout Europe and Asia, beginning July 2 in Cologne, Germany and concluding July 28 in Seoul, South Korea.



Tickets for the North American dates go on general sale from June 21, please check the schedule page for each venue's details.



Tomorrow's Modern Boxes North American Tour 2019:



9/26 - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

9/27 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

9/29 - Pittsburgh - Stage AE

9/30 - Columbus - Express Live!

10/4 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

10/6 - Atlanta - Fox Theatre

10/9 - New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

10/11 - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

10/18 - Berkeley - Greek Theatre

10/20 - Seattle - Paramount Theatre

10/21 - Vancouver - Orpheum

10/22 - Portland - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/25 - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/26 - Las Vegas - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/29 - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre



Previously announced Europe and Asia dates:



7/2 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7/3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

7/6 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

7/7 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival

7/8 - Paris, France - Philharmonie de Paris, Days Off Festival

7/11 - Bilbao, Spain - BBK Live Festival

7/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

7/16 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival

7/17 - Codroipo, Italy - Villa Manin

7/18 - Ferrara, Italy - Piazza Castello

7/20 - Perugia, Italy - Arena Santa Giuliana, Umbria Jazz Festival

7/21 - Rome, Italy - Roma Summer Fest, Cavea

7/26 - Yuzawa-Cho, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

7/28 - Seoul, South Korea - Olympic Hall

Photo Credit: Alex Lake





