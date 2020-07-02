The Wiggles Release New Album 'Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!'

The world's most popular children's group The Wiggles have just released their brand-new studio album, Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!



Join Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony for this new collection of Wiggly tunes that has been made with love for the band's preschool audience. The album features songs about all forms of travel - walking, wheelchairs, space travel, swimming, surfing, trains, planes and of course traveling in the famous Wiggle Car, the Big Red Car. The band's 55th studio album takes listeners on an imaginative virtual journey while being conscious of our times.



Kids are always on the move, and so songs like "Trains, Planes and the Big Red Car," "Rocket Ship" and "Emma's Bowmobile (Beep Beep)" are album standouts. A new spin on a children's classic, "The Wheels on the Wheelchair Go Up and Down," holds appeal for kids of all abilities.



As Emma Wiggle explains, "Today, more than ever, children need a release for all their creative energy, and we hope this album will have the young listener dancing, singing and using their imagination to go traveling."



The band shines a positive light on today's world with the song "Social Distancing" and encourages the listener to have fun washing their hands with 'Handwashing Song." Families are invited to bang on pots and pans, make sock puppets and generally "Wiggle at Home" with every song.



Music videos for selected new Wiggly songs are posting on the Wiggles YouTube channel, which is updated weekly.

