The Waterboys Release Video For LONDON MICK, Touring The U.S. This Fall

Following the release of their universally acclaimed album Where The Action Is, The Waterboys released a new video for the track "London Mick".

Clocking in at just over three minutes, "London Mick" is a visceral rock'n'roll tribute to legendary Clash guitarist, Mick Jones. Rendered in Mick's own style circa 1977, this melodic stomper perfectly captures the passion of The Clash with lyrics that are both moving and entertaining, retelling Mike's personal encounters with Mick.

"London Mick" is taken from Where The Action Is, a 10-song genre-defying album that is testament to Scott's enduring talents. One of the finest British songwriters of the past four decades, his songs have been covered and/or recorded by artists including Prince, who crafted two different arrangements of Scott's classic "The Whole Of The Moon", Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle, and Ellie Goulding, who had a top three hit in 2013 with "How Long Will I Love You."

Diverse in breadth, Where The Action Is an album of incredible songwriting, experimentation and musical brilliance. It will excite Waterboys fans and new converts alike.

Where The Action Is tracklist:

1. Where The Action Is

2. London Mick

3. Out Of All This Blue

4. Right Side Of Heartbreak (Wrong Side Of Love)

5. In My Time On Earth

6. Ladbroke Grove Symphony

7. Take Me There I Will Follow You

8. And There's Love

9. Then She Made The Lasses-O

10. Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

The Waterboys are Brother Paul (keys), Ralph (drums), Aongus (bass), Jess and Zeenie (vocals), Steve Wickham (electric fiddle and guitar) and Mike Scott (vocals, guitar and piano).

In support of the new album, The Waterboys will tour North America for the first time since 2015, hitting cities such as Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and more. The tour begins September 17 at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, NJ. For more information visit The Waterboys website.

North America Tour:

Sept 17 - Count Basie Theatre | Red Bank, NJ

Sept 18 - The Wilbur| Boston, MA

Sept 20 - Calvin Theatre | Northampton, MA

Sept 21 - World Café Live | Philadelphia, PA

Sept 22 - Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC

Sept 23 - Webster Hall | New York, NY

Sept 25 - Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

Sept 26 - Majestic Theatre | Detroit, MI

Sept 28 - Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN

Sept 29 - Old Town School Of Folk Music | Chicago, IL

Oct 01 - Gothic Theatre | Englewood, CO

Oct 02 - The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 06 - Commodore Ballroom | Vancouver, BC

Oct 07 - Wonder Ballroom | Portland, OR

Oct 08 - The Neptune | Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA

Oct 13 - The Observatory | Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - Belasco Theater | Los Angeles, CA

Where The Action Is is available on CD, Deluxe 2xCD, LP, digital download and streaming services with Exclusive bundles also available from the Official Store:

https://twb.lnk.to/WTAIPR/twbstore





