The War And Treaty Sell Out LA's Troubadour

They will also perform their new single "Ain't No Harmin' Me" tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (3/27 at 10:35P CT on ABC).

Mar. 27, 2023  

Genre-bending duo" (Paste) known as The War And Treaty will make the television debut of their fiery new single "Ain't No Harmin' Me" tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (3/27 at 10:35P CT on ABC).

Named as one of Vulture's "2023 Best Songs of the Year So Far," the track co-written by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter is the latest release from their new milestone album LOVER'S GAME (Mercury Nashville) and pulls back another layer of The War And Treaty's maturing relationship.

The 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobb has already been named one of the best albums of the year so far by No Depression as well as Holler and is available HERE.

On the heels of LOVER'S GAME release, the husband-and-wife duo made their mark at SXSW by "turning the outdoor stage into a barnstorming Southern rock and soul revue" (Rolling Stone) before launching their 35-city LOVER'S GAME TOUR with special guest Kat & Alex.

Known for their "exhilarating live shows" (NPR) last night's capacity crowd at Los Angeles' Troubadour experienced how the recent CMT Music Awards-nominated duo bring "the devotional fervour of a revival meeting," (The Guardian). Limited tickets are still available for select dates as a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association and Vet Tix.

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty have emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend - both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, they "are making soul moves that are captivating everyone who sees them," (HITS Magazine).

Earning respect, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators, and have been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association as "2022 Duo/Group of the Year."

With more than 100 shows last year, the duo has dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, Italy, Australia, and Ireland, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends; Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle and Van Morrison among them.

As they have created vastly diverse tour opportunities across multiple genres, The War And Treaty will join Chris Stapleton on the All American Road Show Tour this summer. For more information visit www.thewarandtreaty.com.

Photo Credit: Corey Bost



The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
Maisie will celebrate the new release with a network television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday. Maisie has also announced plans for a 27-date North American headline tour visiting major markets coast to coast. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran now!
The Hand Habits have shared a lyric video for its lead single 'Something Wrong.' They have announced a west coast North America summer tour that includes shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They will also be playing a previously announced show with Tegan & Sara in the spring as well as festival plays at Hipnic and Pop Montreal.

