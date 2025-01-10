The War And Treaty Release New Song 'Save Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The War And Treaty have released the new song off their highly anticipated album, Plus One, due out February 14th via Mercury Nashville. On “Save Me,” the husband and wife duo, Michael and Tanya Trotter, express a heartfelt plea for love and redemption, finding salvation and true happiness through their deeply cherished connection.

On Plus One, The War And Treaty double down on the powerful sense of togetherness that’s always fueled their music, offering up 18 life-affirming songs aimed at providing a shared experience of hope and healing and much-needed joy.

Mainly produced by Michael and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Plus One marks The War And Treaty’s follow-up to Lover’s Game—a 2023 LP including standout track “Blank Page” which nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for Best American Roots Song, with The War And Treaty nominated for Best New Artist. To create their most extravagant body of work to date, the duo enlisted their longtime live band and dreamed up a singular sound touched with elements of gospel, bluegrass, contemporary country, classic soul, symphonic pop, folk-rock, and more. Partly made in collaboration with esteemed producers like Jonathan Singleton (Luke Combs, Chase Rice), John Shanks (Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow), and Jesse Frasure (Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini), the result is a transcendent album firmly rooted in their timeless musicality and forward-thinking vision.

The tracklisting’s myriad high points include “Love Like Whiskey,” a soul-soothing portrait of a love strong enough to overcome any obstacle, co-written by the Trotters and Miranda Lambert, the wildly ecstatic “Called You By Your Name” a breakneck-paced rallying cry influenced by the Black gospel tradition of shout music,“Drink From Me,” featuring virtuoso guitarist Billy Strings, “Leads Me Home,” which they performed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, “Stealing a Kiss,” which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and “Can I Get An Amen,” which they performed at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter’s phenomenal talent and daring originality have led to major milestones. In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People’s Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music Honors & Awards two years in a row.

The War And Treaty were hot on the road in 2024, performing with Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan on a variety of tour dates, as well as an opening slot with The Rolling Stones. They also performed on NBC Macy’s Fourth of July Special, at the National Memorial Day Parade, the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Tree Lighting, The Kennedy Center Honors, and Josh Groban’s CBS Christmas Special. They’re also set to perform at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games next month.

In March, they’re set to embark on The Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that will continue bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the US. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Howard Theatre in DC, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Kessler Theater in Dallas, and more. The tour kicks off on March 26 in Minneapolis, MN and will conclude on June 19 in Bristol, TN. For more information and tickets, please visit here.

THE WAR AND TREATY 2025 TOUR DATES

March 26, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

March 27, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

March 28, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - St. Cecilia Music Center*

March 29, 2025 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

April 1, 2025 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 2, 2025 - Montreal, QB - Le Studio TD

April 4, 2025 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

April 5, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

April 6, 2025 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

April 8, 2025 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 10, 2025 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

April 11, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

April 12, 2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

April 24, 2025 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre

April 25, 2025 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest*

April 26, 2025 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

April 27, 2025 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Music Festival*

May 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 10, 2025 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

May 13, 2025 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 15, 2025 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

May 16, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 17, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

May 20, 2025 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

May 21, 2025 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

May 22, 2025 - Bend, Oregon - Tower Theatre

May 28, 2025 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

May 30, 2025 - Solana Beach - CA - Belly Up Solana Beach

May 31, 2025 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

June 2, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre

June 4, 2025 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

June 5, 2025 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

June 19, 2025 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

