The Unlikely Candidates Announce 2020 Headline Tour
Alternative quintet The Unlikely Candidates announce 2020 headline tour. Catch the band on the headline run starting in Waco, TX on February 22nd and ending on in Dallas on May 9th. The Unlikely Candidates have been touring nonstop in 2019 with the likes of The Score, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariana's Trench, and show no signs of slowing down in 2020. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit The Unlikely Candidates website HERE.
Earlier this year, The Unlikely Candidates released their hit song "Novocaine", which skyrocketed in popularity since the music video was released Spring 2019. The music video has over 13 million views to date and the song has over 29 million streams worldwide. The track is currently #7 on the Alternative radio chart. "Novocaine" also landed a massive sync in the season 4 trailer of HULU's popular TV show Veronica Mars.
Flaunting outsider panache and theatrical hooks as oversized as their home state of Texas, The Unlikely Candidates formed at a high school party before going on to release three EP's. 2017's Bed of Liars spawned "Your Love Could Start A War," which clocked over 11 million Worldwide streams and charted in the top 40 at Alternative Radio. Then the quintet kicked off 2018 by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Danger To Myself EP, which features the single "Oh My Dear Lord". "Oh My Dear Lord" has racked up over 17 million Worldwide streams and due to the track's success, FOX Sports and the MLB both named The Unlikely Candidates as "Artist of the Month". Additionally, the band's music has been featured on shows like Ray Donovan, ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. Along the way, the band has earned acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Nylon, Esquire and toured with artist like Sublime With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy.
The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brent Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).
THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES TOUR DATES
January 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
January 18 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
January 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
January 21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
January 22 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
February 22 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds
February 23 - Roswell, NM - Pecos
February 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
February 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
February 28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room
February 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock
March 3 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik
March 5 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
March 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
March 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
March 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
March 13 - Cheyenne, WY - Array
March 14 - Ft. Collins, CO - Hodis
March 16 - Reno, NV - The Saint
March 17 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
March 18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
March 19 - Eugene, OR - Sessions
March 21 - Sun Valley, ID - Sun Valley Film
March 22 - Park City, UT - Soundwell
March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse
March 26 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
March 27 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown Jr.
March 28 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
March 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
March 31 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
April 1 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
April 2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Brewery
April 3 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
April 4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
April 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
April 7 - Toronto, Canada - Horseshoe Tavern
April 8 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
April 9 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre
April 10 -Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
April 15 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
April 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
April 24 - Boston, MA - Middle East
May 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada