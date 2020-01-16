Alternative quintet The Unlikely Candidates announce 2020 headline tour. Catch the band on the headline run starting in Waco, TX on February 22nd and ending on in Dallas on May 9th. The Unlikely Candidates have been touring nonstop in 2019 with the likes of The Score, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariana's Trench, and show no signs of slowing down in 2020. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit The Unlikely Candidates website HERE.

Earlier this year, The Unlikely Candidates released their hit song "Novocaine", which skyrocketed in popularity since the music video was released Spring 2019. The music video has over 13 million views to date and the song has over 29 million streams worldwide. The track is currently #7 on the Alternative radio chart. "Novocaine" also landed a massive sync in the season 4 trailer of HULU's popular TV show Veronica Mars.

Flaunting outsider panache and theatrical hooks as oversized as their home state of Texas, The Unlikely Candidates formed at a high school party before going on to release three EP's. 2017's Bed of Liars spawned "Your Love Could Start A War," which clocked over 11 million Worldwide streams and charted in the top 40 at Alternative Radio. Then the quintet kicked off 2018 by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Danger To Myself EP, which features the single "Oh My Dear Lord". "Oh My Dear Lord" has racked up over 17 million Worldwide streams and due to the track's success, FOX Sports and the MLB both named The Unlikely Candidates as "Artist of the Month". Additionally, the band's music has been featured on shows like Ray Donovan, ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. Along the way, the band has earned acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Nylon, Esquire and toured with artist like Sublime With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy.

The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brent Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES TOUR DATES

January 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

January 18 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

January 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

January 21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

January 22 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

February 22 - Waco, TX - Common Grounds

February 23 - Roswell, NM - Pecos

February 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

February 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

February 28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

February 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

March 3 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

March 5 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

March 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

March 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

March 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

March 13 - Cheyenne, WY - Array

March 14 - Ft. Collins, CO - Hodis

March 16 - Reno, NV - The Saint

March 17 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

March 18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

March 19 - Eugene, OR - Sessions

March 21 - Sun Valley, ID - Sun Valley Film

March 22 - Park City, UT - Soundwell

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse

March 26 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

March 27 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown Jr.

March 28 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

March 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

March 31 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

April 1 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

April 2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Brewery

April 3 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

April 4 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

April 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

April 7 - Toronto, Canada - Horseshoe Tavern

April 8 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

April 9 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre

April 10 -Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 15 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

April 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

April 24 - Boston, MA - Middle East

May 9 - Dallas, TX - Granada





