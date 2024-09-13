The Underachievers Release Single 'Megatron'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brooklyn duo, The Underachievers known for their East Coast sound, psychedelic rap, and conscious lyricism, are back - releasing their first single "Megatron" from their forthcoming project slated to release in 2025. Issa Gold and AKTHESAVIOR are not industry newcomers, they have been building their niche fanbase since 2011, charting in the top ten on the Billboard US Rap and R&B/Hip Hop Album charts with their previous album Evermore: The Art of Duality, collaborating with the Flatbush Zombies, and touring with Denzel Curry, Dillon Cooper, Pouya, and more.

"Megatron" feels like a natural return to their sound, the song opens with a silvery classic R&B groove and laid back production and expands to deliver their complementary vocals over the melodic riff. "The single is about coming together and being stronger as one, as a team" said the duo of their return to music, which is fitting as they embark on their first album together in five years.

Though they have relocated to Los Angeles, the duo spent time this September in New York City to shoot "Megatron" official music video and participate in NYFW. They will be playing The Novo in Los Angeles with the Flatbush Zombies to celebrate their 10 year anniversary on October 16th.

