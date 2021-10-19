The Ultimate Queen Celebration Takes the Stage at Providence Performing Arts Center This Weekend

The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel is coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center this Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8P.



Since 2017, Marc Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. Martel and his band perform Queen's greatest hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," "Another One Bites The Dust," "Under Pressure," and "Somebody to Love."

In 2012, Martel was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of the legendary rock band, Queen, to front their official tribute band, The Queen Extravaganza. Martel has performed on The Eleen Show and on "American Idol" with The Queen Extravaganza. Martel, who has been described as the "vocal doppelganger for Freddie Mercury" by The New York Times, contributed vocals along with Freddie Mercury and Rami Malek, for the Oscar-nominated Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.

All guests aged 12 or over are required to bring official proof of vaccination (digital photo or hard copy of vaccination card accepted), along with a photo ID, OR provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test (also known as a rapid test) taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. All guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking). Details are available at https://www.ppacri.org/healthandsafety

Tickets are still available at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787), and online at ppacri.org. Box Office Hours are Monday - Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain times on show days. Tickets are $69.50 - $29.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

