In an effort to aid in maintaining one's mental health during this global pandemic, The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation launches phase 1 of "The Healing Tank Project." This project will build a database of donors for additional grass root fundraising initiatives/programs which will provide data and success stories that will serve as the foundation for solicitation of additional funding, through grants to support the growth of and execution of additional phases of the "Healing Tank Project." The campaign will remain active until Tupac Shakur's birthday, June 16, 2020. Supporters can text SHAKUR to 44321 to donate.

The 'Giving Tuesday' partnership with The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation consisted of a Matching Gift campaign to support free access to Mental Health Therapy? in the response to the COVID-19 crisis. These two organizations will continue to provide support to essential workers, first responders, health care providers, doctors, individuals, families and youth who are navigating stressful situations, learning how to cope with major lifestyle changes, battling mental-health conditions while in isolation, and/or struggling with substance abuse, during this pandemic.

"It is my belief that in order to honor our ancestors and ourselves, we must look inwards; identify and interrogate the root causes of our traumas. What we as an organization wish to offer are observable steps to reach these goals and we are happy to partner with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to make a difference within the mental health community. I believe we are worth the effort" - Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur

By joining the movement, your gift will provide free emergency virtual therapy sessions with trained therapist(s) to address specific needs that will help cope with stress and address trauma due to Covid-19. For more information and/or to donate, please visit The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and the Foundation's social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



The mission of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation is to address mental health conditions and to eradicate the effects of trauma on our community by providing access to therapeutic resources designed to support mental health, physical wellness and overall development. Founded in 1997 by Afeni Shakur, mother of the multi-talented Tupac Shakur and visionary daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Inc. (TASF) originally began as the Shakur Family Foundation. Afeni formed the Foundation to bring quality arts training to young people. Today, under the leadership of Sekyiwa Shakur, the Foundation has expanded its mission to leverage the arts as a healing tool to support mental health and wellness. With a core focus around addressing mental-health challenges caused by trauma, TASF has partnered with several organizations to bring resources to many underserved communities across the country, including rapper YoYo's School Of Hip Hop; Safe Places International; Where Do We Go From Here; Marin City School District; PACs Kids; Performing Stars and Play Marin (Feeding Marin City).





