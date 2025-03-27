The Talbott Brothers Reveal 'Borderlands' Track Listing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nick and Ty, the acclaimed duo behind The Talbott Brothers, have revealed the release of their new single “Mud,” set to drop on Friday, April 4. They have also unveiled the track listing for their forthcoming album, Borderlands.

“‘Mud’ is a song about blocking out the noise and refusing to let other people’s opinions define you,” Nick and Ty share. “The song tells the story of embracing the messiness of life and choosing to ignore the judgment and expectations from others. It’s about walking your own path and not letting anyone tell you how to deal with your struggles. The song is a bold reminder to drown out the critics, find peace, and keep moving forward.”

Set for release on Friday, May 2, Borderlands marks a profound personal rebirth for The Talbott Brothers. This album is a thematic homecoming, returning to the simplicity and raw honesty that first inspired their music. With pensive storytelling and heartfelt artistry, it dives into their journey full circle, offering a powerful reflection of their growth and unshakable roots.

BORDERLANDS TRACK LISTING:

“Wayward Son”

“Kerosene”

“Mud”

“Wild”

“Is It Always Gonna Be This Way”

“Halfway Love”

“Without Me”

“If I Could Keep A Lover”

“Easy Love”

“Drink You”

“If You’re Happy Now”

Their latest release “Easy Love,” a soulful ballad, dropped on December 18, 2024. The track “is a song about desiring an uncomplicated and effortless relationship with someone,” the brothers share. “Sometimes we overcomplicate love to protect ourselves from being hurt but that doesn’t get us anywhere except ending up alone. It’s about fighting that tendency to let love in and instead lean in.”

On November 22, 2024, they released the project’s sophomore introspective single “Without Me.” The song “explores the theme of letting go and the realization that both people in a relationship are better off going their separate ways,” Nick and Ty explain. “The lyrics reflect a journey of self-discovery, highlighting the emotional weight of a past connection while acknowledging that separation can lead to a better version of yourself.”

They ignited the fire with “Kerosene,” the project’s rollicking lead single released on September 20, 2024. This playful love song embodies the feeling of having someone worth coming back to — someone who rides through the highs and lows by your side, accepting you just as you are. As the first glimpse into the real-life stories woven throughout Borderlands, “Kerosene” offers a raw, stripped-down recording that pulses with unvarnished authenticity. The performance visual, filmed at Red Star Barn in Walla Walla, WA, captures the essence of the song’s fiery spirit and lyrical depth, showcasing the duo’s powerful vocals and heartfelt storytelling against the backdrop of the barn’s rustic charm.

Raised in the small town of Imperial, Nebraska (population: 1,993), The Talbott Brothers have built a name for themselves with their soulful lyrics, sibling harmonies, and rich melodies. With over three million streams on their 2017 track “We Got Love” and praise from Billboard and The Boot, they’ve captured national attention, propelling them to widespread recognition.

After years in Portland, the brothers returned to their roots, finding inspiration in the simplicity of their hometown. This led to the creation of Borderlands, an album shaped by their country, Americana, and rock ‘n’ roll origins. Influenced by songwriters like Ray LaMontagne and Chris Stapleton, Borderlands explores the emotional highs and lows of life, reflecting themes of resilience and transformation. “During the creative and writing process we spent our days riding motorcycles, going to the lake, shooting guns, driving around listening to old rock ‘n’ roll and country music and sitting by the fire,” Ty explains, delving into their experience of going back home to create the new project.

Stripping down to acoustic sounds and raw production, the album embraces imperfections, capturing the authenticity the brothers desired. As Ty explains, “We wanted to keep it as bare bones as possible.” Through grit, grief, and good times, Borderlands marks a new chapter for the brothers, showcasing their personal and artistic growth and echoes the resilience and soul of Nebraska’s working class.

Having toured globally and played festivals like AMERICANAFEST and The Rock Boat, The Talbott Brothers continue to connect with audiences, sharing their unbreakable bond and powerful sound.﻿

