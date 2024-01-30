The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run

The String Cheese Incident's year-long 30th anniversary celebration continues.

The band will make their annual pilgrimage to Red Rocks Amphitheater this coming July for three nights of music, including a special show on Sunday, July 14, featuring Bluegrass greats Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Sierra Hull.

These three special nights at Red Rocks will be the band's only Colorado appearances in 2024.

For the first time, The String Cheese Incident is excited to team up with CashorTrade to present an official CashorTrade presale for the 2024 Red Rocks run to keep tickets in the hands of fans. This limited presale begins on Thursday, February 1 at 11am MT / 1pm ET, and more information can be found at cashortra.de/sci-pre-sale-red-rocks-24.

Presale tickets will also be available through AXS on Thursday, Feb 1 at 11am MT / 1pm ET, no code required. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday, February 2 at 11am MT / 1pm ET.

VIP & Travel Packages will also go on sale this Thursday at 11am MT / 1pm ET.

For more information on tickets please visit stringcheeseincident.com/tour.

Ahead of the newly announced Red Rocks run, the band will kick of their touring schedule on April 6 for a performance at the Texas Eclipse Festival followed by a run of East Coast shows beginning May 16 in Charlottesville, VA, as well as festival stops throughout the summer including Summer Camp's new Solshine Reverie in Chillicothe, IL, and CaveJam at The Caverns in Pelham, TN. Tickets, news and up to date information can be found at stringcheeseincident.com.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

April 6 @ Texas Eclipse | Burnet, TX

May 16 @ Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA

May 17 @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

May 18 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

May 19 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME

May 21 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-24 @ Solshine Reverie | Chillicothe, IL

May 25-26 @ CaveJam at The Caverns | Pelham, TN

July 12-14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater | Morrison, CO

2023 saw The String Cheese Incident - Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals), Michael Kang (guitar, mandolin, violin, vocals), Keith Moseley (bass, vocals), Michael Travis (drums, vocals), Kyle Hollingsworth (keys, vocals), and Jason Hann (percussion, programming), release their newest album Lend Me a Hand - a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band's history).

As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album's rootsy simplicity.

Over the last three decades, SCI has built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity.