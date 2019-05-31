The Stolen Releases Self-Titled Debut Record Today

The boys of the pop-rock outfit, The Stolen, have released their highly anticipated self-titled, debut full-length album today via Revival Recordings. The record is now available across streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, and includes singles such as "Rooftop feat. Jake Miller," "Millennial," "Overboard," "Change The Record" and more.

Guitarist Rob Chiarappa shares, "We've been working on this record for quite a bit now. It's an eclectic collection of who we are as a band and where where we came from. There's hints of our old early EP's in some songs as well as some real curveballs that we've never thrown before. This record defines who we are, The Stolen."

In support of the upcoming record, the band will be hitting the road for a North American tour, kicking off today, May 31 in Philadelphia, and wrapping up on June 26 in Washington D.C. For a list of full dates, please see below or visit: https://www.thestolenmusic.com/tour.

Before they honed their songwriting skills to craft inviting pop hooks and kinetic guitar melodies, the four New Jersey natives who make up The Stolen started off as a group of friends who explored their love of music through learning and performing AC/DC songs together, ripping covers of classic rock anthems and Motown tunes at their grade school talent shows.

Almost 10 years later in 2013, the band started officially releasing music. For the release of their single "Chardonnay" in 2015, they worked with producer Paul Levitt (All Time Low, Have Mercy), and began the transition from their pop-punk beginnings to put more focus on their pop sensibilities. 2016 marked the arrival of their self-released, self-produced EP, I'm So Dead, and in 2017, the band released their most collaborative effort to-date, Fragile Heart.

Over the past few years, The Stolen has been recognized and heralded by notable tastemakers such as MTV, Billboard, and Alternative Press, have shared the stage with bands and artists such as Neon Trees, The All American Rejects, Jake Miller, and more, and have played Vans Warped Tour. The band's single "Overboard," released earlier this year, hit No. 21 on the iTunes Alternative Chart, and that, along with recent singles "Change The Record," "Stuck," and "Rooftop" perfectly illustrate where the band's sound is headed.

The Stolen is available everywhere now. For more information, please visit https://www.thestolenmusic.com/.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records

June 01 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

June 02 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

June 07 - Boston, MA @ Café 939

June 08 - Buffalo, NY @ Evening Star Concert Hall

June 09 - Syracuse, NY @ Spark Community Art Space

June 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

June 11 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls

June 12 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

June 13 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

June 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theatre

June 15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

June 16 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

June 18 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

June 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore

June 20 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

June 21 - Nashville, TN @ The End

June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

June 23 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

June 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

June 26 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9





