The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Headlining Arena Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins today announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane's Addiction. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date SPIRITS ON FIRE TOUR will commence in October including UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Friday, October 14.

Both bands revealed the exciting news live this morning exclusively on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. Pre-sales begin on Thursday, May 12 from 10am local. General on-sale begins Friday, May 13 at 10am local. For tickets and more details, go here.

Tomorrow night, in support of The Smashing Pumpkins tour announcement, the GRAMMY® Award-winning, critically acclaimed band will be performing and talking on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Later today, The Smashing Pumpkins will appear at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood for a commemorative ceremony in celebration of their tour announcement. Each band-member will add their handprints in cement, joining a long list of global treasures before them.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new-and it still is today.

As a result, they've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band's eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed they will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring. More details to come.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE.

The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Tour Dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane's Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane's Addiction + opener Meg Myers