The Simps Confirm Upcoming Album with 'Tesla' Single

The Simps-the duo of L.A. psych-garage rockers Eyedress and zzzahara-confirm their debut album Siblings is set for release March 14 on Lex Records. Along with the album announcement, they unveil a new track, "Tesla."

The Los Angeles-based duo have released two singles thus far-"Miss Fortunate" and "On Fye"-the latter of which has 7.3 million Spotify streams and continues to climb.

Eyedress and zzzahara met in the fall of 2018 following an Eyedress show in Los Angeles and began jamming together, eventually leading to zzzahara joining Eyedress' band on guitar while the two also wrote songs together on the side. "When I saw Idris, I got a lot of encouragement," zzzahara notes. "My dad wanted me to be a money-making machine and my mom's an immigrant from the Philippines, and so to her, a lot of things weren't possible for me being a person of color and being gay," they describe-zzzahara is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

"I literally just let Z do their thing," Eyedress says. "I feel like when we work together, we're just making the styles of music that we're a fan of, and because we're into the same s, we just end up making something totally new." He continues, "I'm just proud that we're Filipino and we get to do this. Most of the artists that I look up to in this indie world are white, and I think it's cool that we're amongst these people and we can even connect with kids in the hood who don't even have a bunch of white friends but still feel the same things. They're just human feelings. Everyone can relate."

Filipino artist Eyedress has been signed to Lex Records since the release of his debut album in 2017. In 2020, his LP Let's Skip to the Wedding featured viral hit single "Jealous" which has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos-peaking at #10 on TikTok's Top Alternative Rock Tracks of 2021-and has over 172 million streams on Spotify. His latest album Mulholland Drive was released in 2021.

zzzahara will be releasing their debut solo album this year.

Listen to the new single here: