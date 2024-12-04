The Shindellas Unveil Festive New Holiday Single 'Christmas Chills'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for the holiday season, The Shindellas are gifting fans a dose of soulful holiday cheer with their brand-new single, “Christmas Chills.” Produced by Grammy Award-winning duo Louis York, this reimagined holiday masterpiece transforms one of the trio’s earliest hits, “Chills,” from their debut EP Genesis, into a festive anthem designed to warm hearts and light up holiday playlists everywhere.

“Christmas Chills” takes everything fans loved about the original track and wraps it in a holiday bow, complete with shimmering melodies, lush harmonies, and a touch of seasonal magic. It’s a song that embodies the holidays' joy, love, and nostalgia while showcasing the trio’s signature blend of powerhouse vocals and impeccable artistry.

“This song is our love letter to the holiday season,” shared The Shindellas. “When we first created ‘Chills,’ it was about the feeling of love that takes over your soul. For ‘Christmas Chills,’ we wanted to capture that same energy but amplify it with the wonder and warmth of the holidays—family, togetherness, and the magic of this time of year.”



With its soulful grooves and festive flair, “Christmas Chills” is set to become a new holiday classic, perfect for decorating the tree, sipping cocoa by the fire, or sharing special moments with loved ones. It’s a celebration of the season through and through.

ABOUT THE SHINDELLAS:

The Shindellas are a Nashville-based trio known for their rich harmonies, empowering lyrics, and dynamic performances. Champions of love, positivity, and social change, they’ve built a reputation for redefining modern soul music while honoring the timeless sounds of their predecessors.

ABOUT LOUIS YORK:

Louis York, the powerhouse production duo behind “Christmas Chills,” consists of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, whose impeccable songwriting and production credits include hits for legends like Whitney Houston, Céline Dion, Rihanna, and Bruno Mars. Together, they’ve created a world-class soundscape for The Shindellas, blending modern innovation with soulful tradition.

