The Rolling Stones Share Lady Gaga Duet Lyrics

The Rolling Stones are teaming up with Lady Gaga on their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," out October 20. 

The band has now debuted the lyrics for the new single, which is titled "Sweet Sound of Heaven." Read them below!

As recently announced, the band's late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, “Mess It Up” and “Live By The Sword.” “Live By The Sword” additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

“Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” also features keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

Lady Gaga & The Rolling Stones "Sweet Sound of Heaven" Lyrics

"I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of heaven. 
Falling down, falling down to this earth. 
I heard the sweet sweetest sounds of heaven. Drifting down, drifting down to this earth.

Bless the father, bless the son. 
Hear the sound of the drums 
as it echoes through the valley and it bursts. 
Let no woman or child go hungry tonight. 
Please protect us from the pain and the hurt.
Yeah. I smell the sweet scents the sweet scents of heaven. 
Tumbling down, tumbling down to the earth.
I hear the sweet sounds, the sweet sounds of children.
And they're praising the land of their birth. 
No, I'm not, not going down in the dirt. I'm gonna laugh, I'm gonna cry. Eat the bread, drink the wine. 
Cause [...] finally quenching [...]. 
You can't have a light without a little shadow.

Always need a target for your bow and arrow. I want to be drenched in the rain of your heavenly love.
Let the music play loud, let it burst through the clouds. And we all feel the heat of the sun. Yeah. Let us sing let us shout. Let us all stand up proud. Let the old still believe that they're young.
Sweet sweet sound.
Sounds so sweet. Sounds so sweet. Heaven. Heaven. Falling down to this earth. I hear the sweet sweet sounds of heaven. Coming down falling down to the earth. Oh yeah.
Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Hear the gods laughing from above.
Falling down falling down to this carth. Let me lay down and sleep. Heaven. Heaven."

The 12-track album was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. 

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, coincidently released on 6thSeptember 18 years ago.

Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's Grammy Award winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named Producer of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The exhilarating 'Angry' is accompanied by a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on the Stones' 'Ride 'Em On Down,' from Blue & Lonesome. The new promo clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale). 

Watch Lady Gaga perform "Gimme Shelter" with The Rolling Stones here:

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 2018's "A Star is Born". She won Academy and Golden Globe Awards for co-writing the hit song, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

In 2021, Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Selma Hayek, and more. Gaga won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

Academy Award, Golden Globe and 12-time Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 36 million global album sales, 60 billion streams and 393 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 55 million followers on Facebook, over 84 million followers on Twitter and over 51 million followers on Instagram.

The original Rolling Stones, consisting of Brian Jones (rhythm guitar, harmonica), Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (lead guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass), Charlie Watts (drums), were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. Rolling Stone magazine ranked them fourth on the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" list and their estimated album sales are above 250 million.

They have released 30 studio albums, 18 live albums and numerous compilations. Let It Bleed (1969) was their first of five consecutive No. 1 studio and live albums in the UK. Sticky Fingers (1971) was the first of eight consecutive No. 1 studio albums in the US. In 2008, the band ranked 10th on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists chart. In 2012, the band celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Listen to The Rolling Stones' new single here:



