Elton John & More Join Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones' New Album

The album will be released October 20th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

The Rolling Stones today reveal the full track list of their hugely anticipated new album, Hackney Diamonds, to be released October 20th on Geffen Records. Album opener, the recently released single “Angry,” is followed by a further 11 tracks.

Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, “Mess It Up” and “Live By The Sword.” “Live By The Sword” additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

HACKNEY DIAMONDS TRACKLIST

ANGRY

GET CLOSE

DEPENDING ON YOU

BITE MY HEAD OFF

WHOLE WIDE WORLD

DREAMY SKIES

MESS IT UP

LIVE BY THE SWORD

DRIVING ME TOO HARD

TELL ME STRAIGHT

SWEET SOUNDS OF HEAVEN

ROLLING STONE BLUES

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

Last week The Stones launched the album at a globally live streamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The live stream was followed by the premiere of the video for “Angry” staring actress Sydney Sweeney which to date has had over 14 million views.

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.



