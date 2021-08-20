The Robot's Guide To Living Release New Single 'Cure Me'

Pop punk band The Robot's Guide To Living have released their new single "Cure Me," available on all digital platforms NOW. The band's first offering with their refreshed lineup, "Cure Me" is an ambitious take on multi-generational rock. Daring, striking, and punchy, "Cure Me", shows The Robot's Guide To Living at their most authentic. Digging into multiple eras of pop punk, The Robot's Guide To Living is excited to share their next string of releases with edgy ears. About "Cure Me", the band states:

This is the first song we've written with our new line up, and their various ranges of influences are definitely heard throughout it. We aimed to have a fun song with catchy melodies and poignant lyrics. Brian always writes about his personal life experiences, but does so in a way that anyone can listen and relate to it.

The Robot's Guide to Living is a multi-generational pop punk band stemming from Southern Utah. Forming in 2007, the band's original line up signed with independent punk label Dook Records. Shortly after their debut release, they embarked on a long hiatus before returning once again in 2018 as a duo. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining two members sought out new members to fill out the line up, and began to write fun, catchy rock music to release in 2021, including their new single "Cure Me".