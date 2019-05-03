The Regrettes Share Electric New Song DRESS UP Ahead of North American Summer Headline Tour

Today, The Regrettes share their electric new track"Dress Up," the latest taste of their highly-anticipated sophomore album due out this summer via Warner Bros. Records. Leading up to the forthcoming release, the band will embark on a North American headline tour this summer, plus KROQ Weenie Roast, Life Is Beautiful Festival, and Summer Sonic in Japan, following more than 25 European arena shows as direct support for Twenty One Pilots earlier this year. Check out a full list of dates below and stay tuned for more album details to be announced very soon.

Listen to "Dress Up" here!

?The LA-based group has been gearing up for the release of their forthcoming album, giving a sneak peak in recent months with tracks "California Friends" and "Pumpkin." To conclude 2018, they released passionate standalone anti-Kavanaugh anthem, "Poor Boy" which ELLE just declared as, "a feminist call to arms" in their "Up Next" feature on outspoken frontwoman Lydia Night in their May 2019 issue. The Regrettes also recently dropped a vivacious rendition of Queen's classic "Don't Stop Me Now," which was recorded for a national Silk ad spot that premiered during this year's Golden Globe Awards. Watch the ad HERE.

Comprised of Lydia Night (age 18, vocals/guitar), Genessa Gariano (age 22, guitar), Brooke Dickson (age 24, bass), and Drew Thomsen (age 22, drums), The Regrettes had a standout summer as must-see's last festival season - playing Coachella, Governors Ball, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more - with Rolling Stone naming the band among the "Best Things We Saw At Governors Ball," and USA Today proclaiming The Regrettes as the "Most Promising Newcomer" at Lollapalooza. The group also released its Attention Seeker EP in 2018, continuing on the massive success of their debut album, Feel Your Feelings, Fool!, which garnered widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, and more.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

June 8 - Dana Point, CA - KROQ Weenie Roast

July 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

July 20 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

July 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

July 23 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

July 24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peac

July 26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

July 27 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite

July 28 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

July 30 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

August 1 - Albany, NY - The Hollow

August 2 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (Leopard Lounge)

August 3 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

August 4 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

August 6 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

August 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse

August 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

August 10 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

September 20-22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You