The Ramona Flowers Share New Single 'California'

Celebrated Bristol-based quartet The Ramona Flowers have release their new single "California" - via Distiller Records.

The song marks the band's first official release of the year and lead vocalist Steve Bird says "'California' is a song about self-development, making a positive change to be a better version of you, for yourself and others. It's about making a family and being an eternal optimist in the face of adversity." On a deeper level Steve continues, "This song is also about a very real worry of conceiving a child and the impact of that as a man if you can't deliver that for the person you love."

"California" follows Ramona Flowers previous single "Up All Night" - which featured Nile Rodgers. The track has just become their biggest streaming song ever with combined streams now reaching the 1 million mark.

Earmilk said "This latest single features a densely packed electro-pop production full of dynamic synth melodies, unabating vocals, stadium-size horn elements, and of course Nile Rodgers' signature funky guitar strums." Vanyland called it a "vivacious new indie alt-pop jam" and The Honey Pop said, "'Up All Night' (is) coolest collab with a super legend Nile Rodgers (and) is out now for our dancing pleasure!"

After support slots with Bastille, Stereophonics and U2 - plus a sell-out show at OSLO last Autumn Ramona Flowers will soon be announcing 2022 festival slots. In Europe the band will perform in Geneva at the One FM Star Night on May 20 and will join Muse, Placebo, Red Hot Chili Peppers and NAS at the Firenza Rocks Festival June 17 and 18.

The Ramona Flowers - Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards, guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums) - have hit on a rich new seam of creativity meaning that, for a band maturing into its fourth album, The Ramona Flowers sound a lot like a group just about to release its debut. From these upcoming songs a story emerges: of four men resisting, accepting then finally celebrating adulthood. "This is the best chance we've ever had," drummer Ed Gallimore states. "And we're making the best music we've ever made."

"We're hungry," Steve states. "This band is still why I get up every day, what I think about every day. I live and breathe it every day and I refuse to go through the motions." The new music's a celebration of sorts, he adds. "A celebration of still existing, still being alive, still making music and still having something to say."

It's a hugely exciting time for The Ramona Flowers who are poised with a new stadium-ready sound and uncompromising self-assurance to match.

Watch the new music video here: