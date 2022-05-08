The Offspring Unveil Video for 'Behind Your Walls'

Today, The Offspring unveil the video for their new single "Behind Your Walls." The eerily beautiful animated short depicts a couple trying to navigate a desolate post-apocalyptic landscape riddled with seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Director and animator Jeb Hardwick worked closely with lead singer and songwriter Dexter Holland to create a visual accompaniment to the song's lyrics.

Watch the video HERE.

"The song evoked a sense of a couple trying to connect through emotional barriers that had been building over time," explains Hardwick. "I wanted to take that prompt and turn it into a dark fairytale, a sort of dystopian take on the classical storytelling structure of writers like the Brothers Grimm. I wanted the video to have an ambiguous dreamlike aesthetic to it, so I was keen to take away some of the sharpness and crispness usually associated with CGI and give a sense of it being somewhere between a moving painting and a 1920s German Expressionist film."

Guitarist Noodles offers further insight. "'Behind Your Walls' is about trying to reach somebody who is feeling isolated, alone, or depressed. How do you reach out and get through the emotional chasm that exists? Sometimes it feels impossible to grab a hold of that person and pull them back to 'safety,' emotionally and mentally. The song is about that struggle."

The Offspring are currently on tour in support of their most recent album, Let the Bad Times Roll. Stops along the US portion of the tour include Baltimore, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. The band has also confirmed appearances at summer festivals throughout Europe, Japan, and Brazil. A full list of shows is below. For ticket information, go to https://www.offspring.com/tour.

About The Offspring:

Legends and innovators of the Southern California rock scene, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, won countless awards, and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone. Their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, and their latest album Let the Bad Times Roll has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the US. The album peaked at #3 on the UK chart and hit #1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the US.

The Offspring - 2022 Tour

May 6 Tampa, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 8 Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

May 10 Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavillion

May 12 Asbury Park, NJ, Stony Pony Summerstage

May 15 Boston, MA, House of Blues

May 17 New York, NY, The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 18 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

May 20 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

May 21 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 22 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

June 3 Nürburgring, Nüburg, Germany, Rock Am Ring

June 4 Nürnberg, Germany, Rock Im Park

June 7 Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

June 9 Interlaken, Switzerland, Greenfield Festival

June 11 Nickelsdorf, Austria, Nova Rock Festival

June 12 Prague, Czech Republic, A-Park, Ledárny Bránik, Prague Summer Festival

June 15 Crans-près-Céligny, Switzerland, Caribana Festival

June 16 Vitoria-Gastiez, Spain, Azkena Rock Festival

June 17 Clisson, France, Hellfest 2022

June 19 Dessel, Belgium, Graspop Metal Meeting

June 21 Milano, Italy, Carroponte

June 22 Padova, Italy, Sherwood Festival

June 24 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands, Jera On Air Festival

June 25 Münster, Germany, Vaintream Rockfest

June 26 Evreux, France, Rock in Evreux

July 13 Calgary, AB Roundup Festival

July 28 Costa Mesa, CA, Pacific Amphitheatre

July 29 Paso Robles, CA, Vino Robles Amphitheatre

July 30 Sacramento, CA, Hard Rock Live

Aug 4 Sherbrooke, QUE Palais Des Sports

Aug 6 Rimouski, QUE Les Grandes Fetes

August 20 Tokyo, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022

August 21 Osaka, Japan, Japan Summer Sonic 2022

September 8, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Rock in Rio