The Murder Capital to Embark on North American Headline Tour

The Murder Capital recently released their new album Blindness and now, the band has announced a string of North American headline tour dates kicking off in September. They will be making stops across the states with shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, New York City and more. In addition to the US dates, the band will be touring extensively throughout 2025 with dates already announced including their biggest Irish headline show so far at Iveagh Gardens. All upcoming dates below. Tickets for their US tour go on-sale this Friday, March 14th at 10am local time, for more information, please visit here.

﻿Blindness is the vividly realised, clear-sightedly ambitious new album from The Murder Capital. A record that’s both momentous and charged with momentum. That’s full of geography – of the mind, and of a Dublin-formed band whose members are now scattered around Ireland, London and Europe – yet bristles with the intense energy of an album finely wrought in three pacy weeks in the studio in Los Angeles. That’s intimate and simultaneously expansive. Eleven songs that don’t hang about in terms of grabbing the listener. It follows the critically acclaimed Gigi’s Recovery and their debut album, 2019’s When I Have Fears.

Blindness finds the band re-energised after previous years of heavy touring after recording the album in LA with the Grammy-award winning producer John Congleton who the band previously worked with on Gigi’s Recovery. The tracks came together quickly, in intense and fast paced sessions that prioritized urgency, energy and freshness. “He wanted us not to start layering any tracks or anything like that, just phone-record everything. That was so that, by the time we got to the studio, no song was suffocated by what it needed to be. It was more about what the song could be.” says frontman James McGovern.

The Murder Capital tour dates:

3/31/25 - Wellington @ San Fran

4/1/25 - Auckland @ Tuning Fork

4/3/25 - Melbourne @ The Corner

4/4/25 - Brisbane @ Brightside

4/5/25 - Sydney @ Crowbar

4/7/25 - Perth @ The Rosemount

4/17/25 - Birmingham @ XOYO Birmingham

4/18/25 - Manchester @ New Century Hall

4/19/25 - Glasgow @ Saint Luke’s

4/21/25 - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

4/22/25 - Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

4/24/25 - London @ Outernet London

4/26/25 - Bristol @ SWX

4/29/25 - Lisbon @ LAV

4/30/25 - Porto @ Auditorio CCOP

5/2/25 - Madrid @ Sala Copernico

5/3/25 - Barcelona @ Sala Razzmatazz

5/5/25 - Milan @ Alcatraz

5/6/25 - Zurich @ Bogen F

5/8/25 - Munich @ Backstage

5/9/25 - Prague @ MeetFactory

5/10/25 - Berlin @ Gretchen

5/11/25 - Cologne @ Gebaude 9

5/13/25 - Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

5/14/25 - Nijmegen @ Doornroosje

5/15/25 - Amsterdam @ Melkweg-MAX

5/17/25 - Paris @ Le Trianon

5/30/25 - Athens @ Gagarin 205

7/19/25 - Dublin @ Iveagh Gardens

9/22/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

9/23/25 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

9/25/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/27/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

9/30/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/1/25 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/3/25 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/4/25 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/5/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/7/25 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

10/8/25 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East - Sonia

10/9/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Photo credit: Hugo Comte

