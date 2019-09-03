The Messthetics's Second Album Out Friday

On September 6th, Washington, D.C.'s The Messthetics -- Anthony Pirog, Joe Lally, and Brendan Canty -- will release their second full-length, Anthropocosmic Nest. Today, watch a video for the album's closing song, "Touch Earth Touch Sky," which was directed by Dan Sharnoff. This fall, the band will head out on tour once again, including a number of shows in Texas as well as their first trip to Australia, where they'll perform alongside The Mark of Cain.

Recorded at the band's practice space throughout 2019, Anthropocosmic Nest more perfectly captures the trio's current live dynamic, complete with improvisational tangents, playful experimentation, and cathartic sprawl.

Formed in 2016 the Messthetics are Anthony Pirog, Joe Lally, and Brendan Canty. Pirog is a jazz and experimental guitarist based in Washington, D.C. One half of the duo Janel & Anthony, he also performs regularly with Low Ways Quartet and James Brandon Lewis. Canty and Lally were the rhythm section of the band Fugazi from its inception in 1987 to its period of hiatus in 2002. Since then, Canty has remained active as a documentary filmmaker, producer, and composer, and released a music as a member of the band Deathfix. Lally has released three solo albums and toured extensively with a frequently-rotating cast of musicians.

THE MESSTHETICS ON TOUR

9.05.19 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9.06.19 - Urbana, IL @ Ellnora Guitar Festival

9.11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

9.19.19 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

9.20.19 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC

9.21.19 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

9.22.19 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite

9.24.19 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

9.26.19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9.27.19 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

9.29.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever w/ Escape-Ism

10.17.19 - Newstead, QLD @ The Triffid %

10.18.19 - Sydney, NSW @ The Factory Theatre %

10.19.19 - Canberra, ACT @ The Basement %

10.20.19 - Newcastle, NSW @ Small Ballroom %

10.24.19 - North Perth, WA @ The Rosemount Hotel %

10.25.19 - Adelaide, SA @ The Gov %

10.26.19 - Melbourne, VIC @ Corner Hotel %

10.27.19 - Hobart, AUS @ Altar

10.30.19 - Adelaide, SA @ The Gov %

% w/ The Mark of Cain





