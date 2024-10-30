The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves to Headline Second Extra Innings Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lumineers and Kacey Musgraves will headline the second annual Extra Innings Festival from Arizona's Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park on February 28 and March 1, 2025.

Following a home-run inaugural year, the 2025 roster brings 20 artists to two stages for no overlapping sets from Kings of Leon, Megan Moroney, The Red Clay Strays, Maren Morris, Grace Potter, O.A.R., Wyatt Flores, Sam Barber, Trampled by Turtles and more.

The celebration of America's pastime will include interactive baseball activities and numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Andre Dawson, Javy Lopez, Brady Anderson, Jake Peavy, Derrek Lee, Mike Hargrove, and more, plus the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, featuring live interviews and special performances from surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup and MLB players past and present. Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, October 31 at 11AM PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.

1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, Centerfield Bleachers, Left Field Reserved, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available, as well as 2-Day Cabanas and Bungalows. New in 2025, Center Field Bleachers offer all amenities of GA+ along with first-come first-served bucket seating with prime views of Home Plate Stage. Left Field Reserved tickets also include all amenities of GA+, plus assigned bucket seating at the dedicated elevated viewing deck overlooking Home Plate Stage. VIP tickets include a dedicated viewing platform at Home Plate Stage, plus on-field viewing areas at both stages, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary beer and hard seltzer, lawn games and more. Platinum tickets offer exclusive front-of-stage viewing, complimentary full-service bar, coffee service and all-day dining, golf cart transportation between stages, complimentary Tempe Town Lake boat rides on the Platinum Clubhouse Cruiser and more. For more information on all available ticket types and the amenities included in each, visit HERE.

Comments