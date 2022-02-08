The Lumineers Brightside World Tour 2022 Announces North American Dates

The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022 has announced North American dates. The shows begin May 18 at Jacksonville, FL's Daily's Place and then continue through early September. Special guests throughout the tour will include Caamp (May 18-June 17, September 3), Gregory Alan Isakov (July 12-August 16), Daniel Rodriguez (July 12-August 16), and James Bay (August 17-September 6). Additional dates will be announced.

After successfully creating the world's first major climate positive tour in 2020, The Lumineers are proud to continue their partnership with environmental non-profit REVERB.org, on this year's tour. The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB's Music Climate Revolution campaign, which, in addition to reducing the tour's environmental footprint and engaging fans to take action at the shows, will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities. These efforts will make the tour climate positive; eliminating significantly more greenhouse gas pollution than the tour emits including fan travel to and from shows.

Rescheduled dates from the 2020 tour will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets for those dates are currently on sale (see below for more information). All new dates will go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 am(local). The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Monday, February 14 at 10 am (local) through Thursday, February 17 at 10 pm (local).

Citi is the official credit card for The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE World tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan® opportunity by registering now thru Sunday, February 13 at 10 pm (ET) to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday, February 15 at 10 am (local) and will continue through Thursday, February 17 at 10 pm (local).

To register for the Citi Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan® visit here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for the Forest Hills Stadium date in New York, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and the Wrigley Field show in Chicago beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10 am (local) through Thursday, February 17 at 10 pm (local) through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Additionally, fans may register now through Sunday, February 13 at 10pm (ET) at here to unlock tickets for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan® presale beginning Wednesday, February 16 at 10 am (local) through Thursday, February 17 at 10 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

The Lumineers will once again partner with On Location & CID Entertainment to offer packages that bundle a premium reserved ticket with an invitation to the BRIGHTSIDE pre-show lounge, an exclusive gift bag and more. For full details, visit here.

The BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers' eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE includes such new favorites as "A.M. RADIO," "BIG SHOT," "WHERE WE ARE,"and the chart-topping first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

"BRIGHTSIDE" recently made history by ascending to #1 on Billboard's "Alternative National Airplay" and "Adult Alternative Airplay" charts - the band's sixth time atop the latter ranking in less than 10 years. The Lumineers now boast the most #1 singles among all acts on that chart in the span since achieving their first AAA chart-topper in 2012.

Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, BRIGHTSIDE marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years.

The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Tour Dates

MAY

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater *

21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

27 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

JUNE

1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

4 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

JULY

9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival

12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena **

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center **^

16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge **^

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena **^

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center **^

22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field **^

24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena **

26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena **^

27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego **^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena **^

AUGUST

2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center **

3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center **^

6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome **^

7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place **^

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre **^

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre **^

12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center **^

13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center **^

16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center **^

17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center †

19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center †

20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center †

26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena †

27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center †

31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center †

SEPTEMBER

1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena †

3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field * †

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena †

24/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival

* w/Special Guests Caamp

** w/Special Guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez

† w/Special Guest James Bay

^Rescheduled date. These shows are on sale now. If you previously purchased tickets for one of these shows and you're no longer able to attend, you may request a refund within 30 days. To be eligible you must have purchased your tickets through the venue's primary ticket platform and not have transferred, posted or sold them. Please visit the venue website for more information.