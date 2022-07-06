The Lounge Society Share New Track 'No Driver'

The Lounge Society have today shared "No Driver", the latest single to be taken from their anticipated debut album Tired of Liberty, out August 26th via Speedy Wunderground.

"No Driver" follows last month's lead single "Blood Money", and once again sees the band push their sound with foot-to-the-floor intensity. It also broadens the scope of what we have previously heard the band write about. Where "Blood Money" set its sights on the disintegration of integrity in the corridors of power, "No Driver" looks at how far the mind can be pushed before it collapses and envisages a curious elation in the freedom that comes with abandoning any fear of consequences.

The band comments: "No Driver is the sound of the human mind reaching breaking point - of finally letting go of the wheel because you just don't care what happens anymore. This brings a powerful feeling of freedom and hedonism that we've distilled into a rock and roll song. It's a huge sonic leap forward for us, and both on stage and on record it's THE ONE that gets us going, that we pour our hearts into. We'll play No Driver until our fingers bleed.

Musically this song is an amalgamation of several very different melodies and rhythms which shouldn't really work together at all but somehow they all slot perfectly into place to create what we think is a powerful piece of music. When we play this song live together, it is us four letting the music take over us and that's what carries the track."

Before the band's run of UK headline tour dates begins this Autumn, they have also just been added to the bill for The Strokes' show at Lytham Festival (July 8) opening ahead of Fontaines DC and Wet Leg. Full UK & EU headline touring is below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/24/2022 - Float Along Festival, Sheffield, UK

9/25/2022 - Bodega, Nottingham, UK

9/26/2022 - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

9/27/2022 - Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh, UK

9/29/2022 - Brudenell, Leeds, UK

9/30/2022 - Gorilla, Manchester, UK

10/2/2022- Patterns, Brighton, UK

10/4/2022 - Village Underground, London, UK

10/6/2022 - Joiners, Southampton, UK

10/7/2022 - Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

10/8/2022- Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK (SOLD OUT)

10/15/2022 - Future Days at The Crossing, Birmingham, UK

10/18/2022 - Point Ephemere with MUSH, Paris, FR

10/25/2022- Buhmann & Sohn, Cologne, DE

10/26/2022 - Molotow (Skybar), Hamburg, DE

10/27/2022 - Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, DE

10/30/2022 - Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

11/1/2022 - Merlyeyn, Nijmegen, NL

11/2/2022 - Witloofbar @ Botanique, Brussels, BE