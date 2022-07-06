Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Lounge Society Share New Track 'No Driver'

The Lounge Society Share New Track 'No Driver'

Their new album will be released on August 26.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

The Lounge Society have today shared "No Driver", the latest single to be taken from their anticipated debut album Tired of Liberty, out August 26th via Speedy Wunderground.

"No Driver" follows last month's lead single "Blood Money", and once again sees the band push their sound with foot-to-the-floor intensity. It also broadens the scope of what we have previously heard the band write about. Where "Blood Money" set its sights on the disintegration of integrity in the corridors of power, "No Driver" looks at how far the mind can be pushed before it collapses and envisages a curious elation in the freedom that comes with abandoning any fear of consequences.

The band comments: "No Driver is the sound of the human mind reaching breaking point - of finally letting go of the wheel because you just don't care what happens anymore. This brings a powerful feeling of freedom and hedonism that we've distilled into a rock and roll song. It's a huge sonic leap forward for us, and both on stage and on record it's THE ONE that gets us going, that we pour our hearts into. We'll play No Driver until our fingers bleed.

Musically this song is an amalgamation of several very different melodies and rhythms which shouldn't really work together at all but somehow they all slot perfectly into place to create what we think is a powerful piece of music. When we play this song live together, it is us four letting the music take over us and that's what carries the track."

Before the band's run of UK headline tour dates begins this Autumn, they have also just been added to the bill for The Strokes' show at Lytham Festival (July 8) opening ahead of Fontaines DC and Wet Leg. Full UK & EU headline touring is below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/24/2022 - Float Along Festival, Sheffield, UK

9/25/2022 - Bodega, Nottingham, UK

9/26/2022 - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

9/27/2022 - Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh, UK

9/29/2022 - Brudenell, Leeds, UK

9/30/2022 - Gorilla, Manchester, UK

10/2/2022- Patterns, Brighton, UK

10/4/2022 - Village Underground, London, UK

10/6/2022 - Joiners, Southampton, UK

10/7/2022 - Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

10/8/2022- Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK (SOLD OUT)

10/15/2022 - Future Days at The Crossing, Birmingham, UK

10/18/2022 - Point Ephemere with MUSH, Paris, FR

10/25/2022- Buhmann & Sohn, Cologne, DE

10/26/2022 - Molotow (Skybar), Hamburg, DE

10/27/2022 - Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, DE

10/30/2022 - Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

11/1/2022 - Merlyeyn, Nijmegen, NL

11/2/2022 - Witloofbar @ Botanique, Brussels, BE



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).